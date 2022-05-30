Math books outrage China with 'ugly, sexually suggestive, pro-American' images

Students wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus review textbooks outside a school before their China's national college entrance examinations, known as the gaokao, in Beijing on June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Students wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus review textbooks outside a school before their China's national college entrance examinations, known as the gaokao, in Beijing on June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns: WHO

The World Health Organization's top monkeypox expert said she doesn't expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it's spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission.

Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87

Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

  • 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?

    Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.

    Messages are written on a cross honoring Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in this week's elementary school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

  • Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns: WHO

    The World Health Organization's top monkeypox expert said she doesn't expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it's spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission.

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social