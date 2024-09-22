World

    • Mass shooting kills 4 and wounds 17 in nightlife district in Birmingham, Alabama

    Shown is a police car with flashing lights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Shown is a police car with flashing lights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
    Share
    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -

    A mass shooting killed four people and wounded 17 others in a popular nightlife area in Birmingham, Alabama, with many of the victims caught in the crossfire, police said Sunday.

    Police Chief Scott Thurmond said at a news conference that authorities believe the intended target was among the dead and that the shooting may have been “a hit” conducted in exchange for payment.

    Investigators believe the other victims were caught in the crossfire and that there were multiple shooters. More than 100 shell casings were found at the scene.

    The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in Five Points South, a district filled with entertainment venues, restaurants and bars that is often crowded on weekend nights.

    Thurmond said multiple suspects pulled up in a vehicle, got out, fired shots, got back in the vehicle and fled.

    Police said officers found two men and a woman on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds and they were pronounced dead there.

    An additional male gunshot victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

    By early Sunday, after victims began showing up at hospitals, police had identified 17 people with injuries, some of them life-threatening, Officer Truman Fitzgerald said in an email.

    Authorities were asking for the public’s help for tips as they searched for the shooters.

    Associated Press writer Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

    Correction

    This story has been corrected to lower the number of injured to 17 from 18, based on amended information from the police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News