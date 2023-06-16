Mass of rock slides down mountainside above evacuated Swiss village, narrowly misses settlement

General view of part of the village of Brienz-Brinzauls below the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch", in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP) General view of part of the village of Brienz-Brinzauls below the rockfall "Brienzer Rutsch", in Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social