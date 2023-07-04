Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia's Chechnya province

Zarema Musayev sits behind bars in a courtroom a in Grozny, Russia, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Musayev is the mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities and has been in custody in Chechnya since her arrest in January 2022. Unidentified masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya attacked and beat Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov on Tuesday, who had just arrived in Chechnya to attend the trial of Musayeva. (AP Photo) Zarema Musayev sits behind bars in a courtroom a in Grozny, Russia, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Musayev is the mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities and has been in custody in Chechnya since her arrest in January 2022. Unidentified masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya attacked and beat Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov on Tuesday, who had just arrived in Chechnya to attend the trial of Musayeva. (AP Photo)

