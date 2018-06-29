Maryland newspaper shooting suspect charged with 5 counts of murder
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 2:41AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 29, 2018 6:12AM EDT
Court records filed Friday show Jarrod W. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killings inside Maryland's Capitol Gazette office.
The online records do not list an attorney for Ramos, who is scheduled for a bail hearing 10:30 a.m. Friday in Annapolis.
Authorities say Ramos opened fire inside the newspaper office Thursday, killing five and injuring two others. He had a long, acrimonious history with the newspaper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists.
