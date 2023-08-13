Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before DC arrest

A West Virginia State Police car is parked at the Charleston Civic Center, Sept. 2, 2012, in Charleston, W.Va. A lawsuit filed Friday, July 21, 2023, accuses West Virginia State Police troopers of using excessive force in tackling and handcuffing a man who was walking along an interstate highway. (Bob Wojcieszak/The Daily Mail via AP, File) A West Virginia State Police car is parked at the Charleston Civic Center, Sept. 2, 2012, in Charleston, W.Va. A lawsuit filed Friday, July 21, 2023, accuses West Virginia State Police troopers of using excessive force in tackling and handcuffing a man who was walking along an interstate highway. (Bob Wojcieszak/The Daily Mail via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social