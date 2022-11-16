Mary Trump appeals ruling nixing suit against Donald Trump
Mary Trump is looking to an appeals court for relief after a judge tossed out her claims that her uncle Donald Trump and two of his siblings defrauded her of millions of dollars in a 2001 family settlement.
The lawsuit was thrown out Monday by Robert Reed, a Manhattan state court justice. He said lawyers for former U.S. president Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and for the estate of his deceased brother Robert S. Trump had shown that Mary Trump signed releases freeing her relatives from future claims by her.
Mary Trump's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, appealed the ruling Wednesday to the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division.
