

Rory Sullivan, CNN





Mark Ruffalo, the actor who plays the anger-prone Hulk in the "Avengers" movie franchise, has struck out at U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for suggesting Britain could break free of the EU's "manacles," like the Marvel superhero.

Ruffalo took to Twitter on Sunday to remind the Prime Minister about aspects of Hulk's character he had overlooked.

The actor said the superhero "only fights for the good of the whole" and was a "disaster" when working without a team. He added that his anger was countered by the "science and reason" of his alter ego, the renowned physicist Dr. Bruce Banner.

Ruffalo also warned that "mad and strong can also be dense and destructive."

His response came after Johnson told the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them. Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be -- and that is the case for this country."

Johnson's message was that, in a Hulk-esque manoeuvre, the U.K. would leave the EU by October 31.

Alastair Campbell, former Labour party spin doctor, tweeted: "If Ruffalo was a town Johnson just got run out of it." Others took to social media with Hulk-like bright green memes to mock the Prime Minister's comments.

Downing Street declined CNN's request for comment.