Marianne Williamson compares U.S. election system to Iran, calling it an 'illusion of choice'
Democratic presidential candidate author Marianne Williamson speaks during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 9:05PM EDT
DOVER, N.H. -- Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is comparing American elections to voting in countries like Iran.
Speaking at a campaign event in Dover, New Hampshire, the author described an "illusion of choice," and criticized the "political media elite establishment. It's a corporate establishment."
She says: "They will not only tell us what we're supposed to talk about. They will tell us who we're supposed to choose to even choose between in terms of voting."
Williamson says, "It's kind of like countries like Iran, where you can vote for whoever you want, among the people that they tell you it's OK to vote for." She says the U.S. is like that today.
Williamson is polling far below leading 2020 presidential contenders, though her debate performance last month attracted some attention.
