Marianne Williamson becomes Democratic primary's 1st Biden challenger
Bestselling self-help author Marianne Williamson, who brought quirky spiritualism to the 2020 presidential race, has announced she's running for president again, becoming the first major Democrat to challenge President Joe Biden for his party's nomination in 2024.
Williamson is formally kicking off her campaign with an event in Washington on Saturday. Without mentioning former President Donald Trump, she noted in a weekend Facebook post that his unconventional White House win makes it "odd for anyone to think they can know who can win the presidency."
"I'm not putting myself through this again just to add to the conversation," Williamson wrote. "I'm running for president to help bring an aberrational chapter of our history to a close, and to help bring forth a new beginning."
Williamson, 70, says she plans to follow her Washington announcement with travel to states voting early in the Democratic primary. That includes New Hampshire, where she's suggested she'd participate in the state's primary if it defies Democratic National Committee rules and holds the nation's first presidential nominating contest despite the party making South Carolina its leadoff state for 2024.
"I feel my forty years being up close and personal with the trauma of so many thousands of individuals gives me a unique perspective on what is needed to help repair America," Williamson wrote. "We need a politics that treats not just symptoms, but cause. That does not base itself on the crass imperatives of endless corporate profit, but on the eternal imperatives of our principles and values."
Williamson is the only Democrat in the race -- for now. Biden hasn't yet announced a formal reelection bid that aides say is likely coming in April.
Her primary challenge of a sitting president from her own party would be the longest of long shots under any circumstances. But that's especially true this cycle, as the Democratic establishment -- and even potential presidential hopefuls who could have competed with Biden from the left or middle -- has closed ranks with remarkable uniformity behind the president.
A spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey and purveyor of physic memorabilia online, Williamson spent about a year seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
One of her signature proposals was a plan to create a U.S. Department of Peace. She also advocated that the federal government pay massive financial reparations to Black Americans as atonement for centuries of slavery and discrimination.
She suspended her campaign in the weeks before 2020ΓÇ▓s leadoff Iowa caucus and later endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 bid. He finished second in the Democratic primary against Biden.
The author of more than a dozen books and an unsuccessful independent candidate for Congress from California in 2014, Williamson first made a name for herself on the national political stage during the 2016 presidential race. That's when she was a vocal support of Sanders' progressive challenge of eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
This time, she evoked a theme Biden used frequently before last fall's midterm elections, when Democrats showed surprising resilience. The president argues that American democracy is under threat from extreme "MAGA Republicans" loyal to Trump's Make America Great Again movement. Williamson said the nation's political traditions may not endure today's threats.
"If we don't preserve the blessings of democracy today," she wrote in her Facebook post, "we should expect the threat of authoritarianism later."
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion | Deep divisions brewing among Republicans in U.S. over Ukraine: analyst
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Extreme cold, snowfall warnings, freezing rain are expected to hit portions of Canada today
Winter is rearing again in parts of Canada, with another Colorado storm system bringing freezing rain and snow to Ontario, Quebec and the East Coast, while B.C. is recovering from a separate wintry blast.
BREAKING | Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the latest province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
What to know about the latest Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea
Canada is advising travellers to avoid non-essential travel to a specific province in Equatorial Guinea currently experiencing an outbreak of the infectious Marburg virus. CTV News looks at what we know about the disease and the latest outbreak.
BREAKING | U.K. says Sunak, von der Leyen seal deal to fix EU trade spat
The U.K. and the European Union ended years of wrangling on Monday, sealing a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland.
How to recycle, donate clothing to reduce fashion waste
Fast fashion cycles are harming the environment, with 500 million kilograms of clothing estimates to be filling up Canadian landfills, but one expert says there are sustainable ways to get rid of clothing.
opinion | Deep divisions brewing among Republicans in U.S. over Ukraine: analyst
The Republican field is expected to get crowded and nascent campaigns want to leave no stone unturned as they seek to be the last man (or woman) standing in November 2024. The landscape could prove especially difficult as nominees grapple with how to navigate the ongoing war in Ukraine, writes CTV News Political Analyst Eric Ham in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Slain Hong Kong model's in-laws, ex-husband appear in court
The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model were put in custody without bail Monday on a joint murder charge, after police found parts of her body in a refrigerator.
New earthquake hits Turkiye, toppling more buildings: 1 killed
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkiye on Monday, three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region, causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, authorities said.
Canada
-
Extreme cold, snowfall warnings, freezing rain are expected to hit portions of Canada today
Winter is rearing again in parts of Canada, with another Colorado storm system bringing freezing rain and snow to Ontario, Quebec and the East Coast, while B.C. is recovering from a separate wintry blast.
-
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
-
Another portion of a luxury condo collapses in Niagara Region
Another portion of a luxury condo building being constructed in Welland, Ont., partially collapsed over the weekend.
-
The Dead Die Twice: An amateur historian’s new book on forgotten N.S. cemeteries
A Nova Scotia photographer and amateur historian has turned his interest in the province’s abandoned cemeteries into a new book.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the latest province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
-
'I know that I can die here': Two former Canadian soldiers describe life on the front lines in Ukraine, and why they're fighting
Canadian foreign legion fighters are on the ground in Ukraine. Two young men from Montreal in the war-torn country speak with CTV National News as they prepare to return to the front lines.
World
-
Marianne Williamson becomes Democratic primary's 1st Biden challenger
Bestselling self-help author Marianne Williamson, who brought quirky spiritualism to the 2020 presidential race, has announced she's running for president again, becoming the first major Democrat to challenge President Joe Biden for his party's nomination in 2024.
-
Israel beefs up troops after unprecedented settler rampage
Israel sent hundreds more troops to the occupied West Bank on Monday, a day after a Palestinian gunman killed two Israelis and settlers rampaged through a Palestinian town, torching homes and vehicles in the worst such violence in decades.
-
Death toll at 62 in Italy migrant tragedy; dozens missing
The death toll rose to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy's southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies on Monday, driving home once again the desperate and dangerous boat crossings of people seeking to reach Europe. Dozens more were believed to be missing.
-
UN seeks US$4.3 billion to cover Yemen 2023 humanitarian needs
The United Nations is seeking US$4.3 billion at a pledging conference Monday to alleviate the suffering of millions of people in Yemen, where an eight-year civil war has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
-
3 parties claim early leads in Nigeria's presidential vote
Each of the three frontrunners in Nigeria's hotly contested presidential election claimed Monday they are on the path to victory as preliminary results trickled in two days after Africa's most populous nation went to the polls.
-
New earthquake hits Turkiye, toppling more buildings: 1 killed
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkiye on Monday, three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region, causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, authorities said.
Politics
-
International aid agencies ask for more money in letter to Freeland ahead of budget
Dozens of Canada's international aid agencies are asking Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to increase the country's foreign assistance contributions.
-
Canada adds more Iranian officials to list of those affected by sanctions
Canada is imposing more sanctions against Iran for what it describes as gross violations of human rights. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced twelve senior Iranian government and law enforcement officials are being sanctioned.
-
NATO expansion focus of parliamentary committee trip to Europe to study Ukraine
Expanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has become a major focus of Parliament's foreign affairs committee as it tours several European countries to study the impact of the war in Ukraine, the committee chair said in an interview in Warsaw Sunday.
Health
-
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
-
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
What to know about the latest Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea
Canada is advising travellers to avoid non-essential travel to a specific province in Equatorial Guinea currently experiencing an outbreak of the infectious Marburg virus. CTV News looks at what we know about the disease and the latest outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded
Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday's attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center.
-
Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech fair despite U.S. sanctions
A contingent of Chinese companies led by technology giant Huawei is turning the world's biggest wireless trade fair into an opportunity to show their muscle in the face of Huawei's blacklisting by Western nations concerned about cybersecurity and escalating tensions with the U.S. over TikTok, spy balloons and computer chips.
-
Despite having no ears, snakes have surprisingly sensitive hearing: study
They may not have ears, but a new study suggests snakes have surprising sensitive hearing and may even be able to hear human voices.
Entertainment
-
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in 'Away From Her,' has died at 92
Gordon Pinsent, the adored Canadian actor whose career hit its peak well into his 70s with an award-winning performance as the heartbroken husband in 'Away From Her,' has died.
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cast celebrates Screen Actors Guild Awards
After claiming their biggest triumph yet in an awards season full of them the cast of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' was supposed to head backstage as a group to be led through the kitchen at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and into the area where a horde of cameras awaited winners.
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
The unlikely awards season juggernaut 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered stream with wins not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.
Business
-
Stocks tick higher on Wall Street following last week's rout
Stocks are rising Monday, clawing back some of their losses from Wall Street's worst week since early December.
-
U.S. recession now expected to begin later than was predicted
A majority of the U.S.'s business economists expect a recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.
-
Corporate 'greenwashing' can satisfy stakeholders without environmental results, study finds
New research suggests that a company’s market value is positively linked to climate change initiatives, but the actual outcome of sustainability measures is less important than the optics they create, blurring the line between environmental improvements and corporate greenwashing.
Lifestyle
-
How to recycle, donate clothing to reduce fashion waste
Fast fashion cycles are harming the environment, with 500 million kilograms of clothing estimates to be filling up Canadian landfills, but one expert says there are sustainable ways to get rid of clothing.
-
Chris Hadfield's children's book brought to life on stage
Canadian space man Chris Hadfield's bestselling children's book The Darkest Dark, an autographical story about a nine-year-old boy named Chris who dreams of becoming an astronaut during the summer of the Apollo 11 moon landing, has been adapted by Young People's Theatre, a Canadian theatre company that produces plays for children.
-
This Chinese kissing device lets you smooch over the internet
A Chinese contraption with warm, moving silicon 'lips,' advertised as a way to let long-distance couples share 'real' physical intimacy, is causing a buzz among social media users, who have reacted with both intrigue and shock.
Sports
-
Davis leads rally from 27 down as Lakers beat Mavs 111-108
Anthony Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds, LeBron James scored 26 and the Los Angeles Lakers completed their biggest rally in 21 years, beating the same team again in a 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
-
Einarson wins 4th straight Canadian women's curling title
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada crew has won its fourth consecutive Canadian women's curling championship.
-
Can Manchester United really win a quadruple of trophies?
As improbable as a quadruple might be, Manchester United is still in contention in all domestic competitions and advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League after last week's memorable win against Spanish league leader Barcelona.
Autos
-
Japan's Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles
Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday.
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.