Marianne Williamson becomes Democratic primary's 1st Biden challenger

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Deep divisions brewing among Republicans in U.S. over Ukraine: analyst

The Republican field is expected to get crowded and nascent campaigns want to leave no stone unturned as they seek to be the last man (or woman) standing in November 2024. The landscape could prove especially difficult as nominees grapple with how to navigate the ongoing war in Ukraine, writes CTV News Political Analyst Eric Ham in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

  • Chris Hadfield's children's book brought to life on stage

    Canadian space man Chris Hadfield's bestselling children's book The Darkest Dark, an autographical story about a nine-year-old boy named Chris who dreams of becoming an astronaut during the summer of the Apollo 11 moon landing, has been adapted by Young People's Theatre, a Canadian theatre company that produces plays for children.

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social