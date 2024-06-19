Marge Simpson's likeness found in ancient Egyptian coffin. What does this discovery mean?

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard is a terrorist group, says Canada
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
The iconic cartoon character Marge Simpson appears to have a doppelganger from ancient Egyptian times.
Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom "The Simpsons."
Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, said work last year uncovered what archeologists believe were tombs for senior officials and priests in a 3,500-year-old cemetery from the New Kingdom, circa 1539-1075 BC. There were amulets, ornaments, as well as stone and wooden coffins with the mummies, according to Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in a press release Oct. 15, 2023, translated from Arabic to English. The New Kingdom period is commonly known as the "Golden Age" of ancient Egypt, according to TheArchaeologist.org.
Although the discovery of the mummy's coffin was announced nine months ago, the image went viral on social media as users pointed out the uncanny resemblance to the beloved matriarch from "The Simpsons."
The upper lid of the coffin has an image of a yellow-hued woman with an extremely tall blue crown, resembling Marge Simpson's outsized blue hair, and a strapless green outfit, similar to the cartoon character's own dress.
The coffin belonged to Tadi Ist, daughter of the High Priest of Djehouti in Ashmunein, according to The Egyptian Gazette, described as the oldest daily newspaper in the Middle East.
The mummy featured a mask and a beaded dress in "excellent condition," the publication reported.
"Egypt predicted Simpsons," wrote Reddit user KenseiHimura.
"Or did The Simpsons predict the Egyptians????" wrote Moonhunter7 in the comments thread.
"Or Matt Groening really is a time traveler," wrote Thosepassionfruits, referencing "The Simpsons" creator.
Called a "significant artifact," the lid featured intricate artistry, according to a blog post from TheArchaeologist.org published June 4.
Coffins from the New Kingdom period typically had lids with carvings and paintings depicting the dead, deities and scenes from the Book of the Dead, which contained spells to guide the deceased in the afterlife.
"Such discoveries are crucial for historians and archaeologists in reconstructing the timeline of the 20th Dynasty, understanding the socio-economic conditions, and the cultural and religious practices of the period," according to the blog post.
Coffin lids from this period also included hieroglyphics, imagery of the dead in a "serene state" with protective deities, and symbolism, it added.
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a cube van was seen driving around the city playing an 'Islamaphobic' video.
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'
On the heels of last summer's 'Barbenheimer' takeover, movie theatres are seeing a slow start to the summer blockbuster season.
Jumping from building to building in an ancient city might seem like a dream for those who practice parkour — a sport that involves making it past obstacles — but it can cause damage to historic buildings.
Canadian restaurants that rely on what is being called 'liquid gold' as the backbone of their menu are being forced to eat a massive extra cost during a worldwide olive oil shortage.
The House of Commons has adjourned a few days early for its summer break, after members of Parliament agreed to pause their legislative business until mid-September.
The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a cube van was seen driving around the city playing an 'Islamaphobic' video.
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
Montreal police are investigating after a Jewish-owned business in the city's Mile End neighbourhood was hit with projectiles.
Two massive replacement pipes from San Diego have arrived in Calgary to be used in the ongoing repair work on a water main that broke earlier this month.
The excitement is building as the National Capital Region prepares for Canada's big birthday bash.
The federal government is delaying the shutdown of open-net salmon farms off British Columbia's coast until 2029.
South Darfur saw a slight increase in critical aid when the UN's World Food Program delivered life-saving food and nutrition to some families across the violence-riddled western Sudanese state, the organization said. But more assistance is needed.
Louisiana public schools are now required to display the Ten Commandments in all classrooms, after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed the requirement into law Wednesday.
Ecuador has been hit by a nationwide power outage, leaving the nation of some 18 million in the dark as authorities work to resolve the problem, public works minister Roberto Luque said on X on Wednesday.
Recreational boaters found US$1 million worth of cocaine floating in the ocean off the Florida Keys.
The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday that nowhere in Israel would be safe if a full-fledged war breaks out between the two foes, and also threatened EU member Cyprus for the first time and other parts of the Mediterranean.
A police constable working as part of the U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s protection team was arrested this week for allegedly making bets related to the timing of the general election, police told CNN.
The House of Commons has adjourned a few days early for its summer break, after members of Parliament agreed to pause their legislative business until mid-September.
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Heading back to their ridings for the summer, Liberal MPs say while it's 'not a happy time,' they're gearing up to hit the doorsteps to try and connect with Canadians directly in an effort to turn the tide for their party that's been persistently down in the polls.
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
Scientists studying a family plagued by early-in-life Alzheimer’s found some carry a genetic oddity that delays their initial symptoms by five years.
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'
Two veteran astronauts will extend their stay on the International Space Station as teams on the ground work to better understand issues with the Boeing-built spacecraft that carried them to orbit.
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
Calgary is getting a new theatre company that’s not quite like any other theatre company in the city.
On the heels of last summer's 'Barbenheimer' takeover, movie theatres are seeing a slow start to the summer blockbuster season.
New evidence shows that Alec Baldwin was reckless with a revolver before the weapon fired a live round that killed 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021, prosecutors alleged ahead of the actor's July manslaughter trial.
Pushing out 18 tonnes of ice every day, Pontiac Ice says this early season heat wave has driven up demand for its ice cold product.
Canadian restaurants that rely on what is being called 'liquid gold' as the backbone of their menu are being forced to eat a massive extra cost during a worldwide olive oil shortage.
Binance Holdings Ltd. is appealing a $6-million fine imposed on the company by Fintrac, the federal anti-money laundering agency.
A new illustrated book looks at the life of Gus the gopher tortoise in Halifax.
Of the eight billion people on the planet, the number of serious barf bag collectors is just north of 100, according to notable members of their ranks. Not statistically significant, but significantly more than one might guess.
A new survey by HelloSafe shows that more Canadians are planning to take vacation this year compared to last, but there’s still a division on how exactly people will spend their time.
Pascal Siakam intends to sign a four-year, $189.5 million contract to remain with the Indiana Pacers when the NBA's offseason moratorium is lifted in early July, a person with knowledge of the talks between the sides told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Charlie Woods earned his way into his first USGA championship on Wednesday when the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had the leading score among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills.
Xherdan Shaqiri's stunning first-half strike secured a 1-1 draw for Switzerland against Scotland at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
Authorities have confirmed the identity of the woman killed in Surrey's Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend, but are still working to secure charges against their suspect.
Homes were evacuated in a New Westminster neighbourhood Wednesday while police investigated a report of a "suspected explosive device," according to authorities.
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour after a streetcar derailed.
One person has been transported to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in York on Wednesday evening.
Repairs on the five 'hot spots' along a main water feeder line in Calgary could be done by July 5, just in time for the start of the Calgary Stampede, officials said Wednesday.
The circulation of respiratory viruses is normally highest in the fall and winter but COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been increasing over the spring and as we approach the summer.
Calgary police are looking for help as they search for a man who went missing from the community of Bowness earlier this month.
Demand is high in Ottawa for electric fans and air conditioners, and it means HVAC workers are extra busy.
Pushing out 18 tonnes of ice every day, Pontiac Ice says this early season heat wave has driven up demand for its ice cold product.
The Quebec government is handing out bonuses to medical imaging technologists to keep them in their jobs, but they've left out two hospitals in the Outaouais and many don't understand why.
Quebec has been dealing with a ridge of high pressure, which is responsible for the heat wave we've been seeing this week. Here's the forecast for when it's expected to break.
Montreal police are investigating after a Jewish-owned business in the city's Mile End neighbourhood was hit with projectiles.
Moving into a new apartment anywhere in Quebec now comes with price tags unseen. Tenant groups say they have observed a pattern of rent increases that show the market is in their view, 'nightmarish.'
City data shows Edmonton's share of non-residential properties in the region has slid from 72 per cent in 2008 to 60 per cent in 2022.
Somehow, some way, the Edmonton Oilers are alive in the Stanley Cup Final despite starting the series against the Florida Panthers with three losses. How they did it, you might wonder, is also the reason why you might not have any doubt: their star players, in particular Connor McDavid, ramped up their play to dominate and, importantly, thrived under the pressure of elimination.
Two people have been charged in connection to what Strathcona County RCMP said is the largest single seizure ever made by its drug unit.
High temperatures for many communities in the Maritimes are forecast to reach near the standing records on Wednesday.
Transport Canada is rescinding its approval for the Dartmouth Cove infill project that has caused much back and forth between locals and officials.
Police say they are looking for witnesses after fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., Monday afternoon.
It's been more than one month since around 250 residents at a St. James area apartment were told to leave immediately due to structure deterioration, and now the premier is telling them not to worry.
A political studies professor says the Manitoba NDP's byelection win of a Progressive Conservative stronghold seat shows the Tories are at a low point.
A Manitoba dog owner is warning others to be careful about rabies after rabid skunks attacked her dogs earlier this month.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have started the 2024 season on the road with a 2-0 record for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.
Regina's International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
A Regina-based company that uses cold water immersion is assisting the Edmonton Oilers through their Stanley Cup Final run.
Students at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School are struggling with the lack of air conditioning in some parts of the Baden school.
About two dozen people gathered outside of the Region of Waterloo headquarters on Wednesday evening, to protest the region’s controversial bid to acquire 770 acres of Wilmot farmland.
Two people have minor injuries after a fiery crash on Frobisher Drive in Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.
A new service in Saskatoon aims to eliminate the hassle of getting recycling to the right places.
A Saskatchewan beekeeper is staying optimistic after a warm winter that provided some great conditions for bee production.
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and one of its employees have been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a 2006 mining fatality in the Sudbury area.
A 47-year-old suspect from Powassan, Ont., has been charged with fraud and drug offences, as well as for participating in a criminal organization.
While Timmins DIY Community Health Timmins met with people who are homeless and sleeping outside, the City of Timmins was enacting a new bylaw to curb loitering.
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
It opened just a little more than two years ago with a goal of providing safe and affordable housing for those in need. Now some tenants at 122 Baseline Rd. W., a public housing apartment, say their building has become overrun by crime and drugs.
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
Police charged a 32-year-old woman with arson after investigating a fire at a homeless encampment in Alliston.
The Town of Collingwood is celebrating the expansion of the Raymond A. Barker Water Treatment Plant.
Three out of four air conditioners at Matthew House in Windsor on Forest Glade Drive have stopped working in the midst of an extended extreme heat wave across all of southwestern Ontario.
Essex County OPP say a man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police seized $365,000 in drugs.
Calls for the Ontario government to provide funding to make sure every school in Windsor-Essex has air conditioning were made Wednesday as an extended extreme heat wave lingers over the region.
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
It wasn't long ago many businesses were struggling to hire enough people to meet their staffing needs...
Seniors in Alberta will get a break if they need a medical exam to renew their driver’s licence.
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
A 46-year-old has been charged after the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service received reports someone was threatening their officers and court staff online.
Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, have been charged after two adults were victims of a random assault in which they were kicked and bitten.
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
Fire officials are keeping a close eye on rising temperatures as seven wildfires burn in western and central Labrador.
Police say first responders pulled the body of a 59-year-old man from the water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula on Tuesday, after he didn't return home from a fishing trip.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.