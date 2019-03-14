Many dead in New Zealand mosque shooting, witness says
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:20PM EDT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.
Police have not described the scale of the Friday shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.
Witness Len Peneha says he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.
He says he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived
Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: "I saw dead people everywhere."
We have a critical incident in Deans Ave Christchurch. Please avoid the area. We will give more in the near future.— Canterbury Police NZ (@NZPCanterbury) March 15, 2019
In response to a serious ongoing firearms incident in Christchurch all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown. Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019