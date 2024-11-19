World

    • Manhattan DA agrees to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case

    Donald Trump leaves the courtroom at the end of the day's proceedings in his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14 in New York City, N.Y. (Justin Lane / Pool / Getty Images) Donald Trump leaves the courtroom at the end of the day's proceedings in his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14 in New York City, N.Y. (Justin Lane / Pool / Getty Images)
    Share

    The Manhattan district attorney said Tuesday it would agree to postpone Donald Trump’s sentencing to give them time to litigate the president-elect’s expected motion to dismiss the hush money case.

    In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the district attorney’s office also acknowledged that Trump is not likely to be sentenced “until after the end of after the end of Defendant’s upcoming presidential term.” But the DA says Trump’s felony conviction should stand.

    The developments cap an historic and unprecedented turnaround for Trump’s legal and political fate. One year ago, Trump was facing four separate indictments. Now as he prepares to retake the White House, the strategy of Trump’s lawyers to try to push all of his cases beyond the 2024 election has proven wildly successful, with the two federal cases about to be wound down, the Georgia state case long dormant and the New York case poised to end without a sentence.

    Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records over payments made to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse a US$130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from speaking out about an alleged affair before the 2016 election (Trump has denied the affair).

    In the letter to the judge, the Manhattan district attorney argued that the judge should not dismiss Trump’s conviction.

    “No current law establishes that a president’s temporary immunity from prosecution requires dismissal of a post-trial criminal proceeding that was initiated at a time when the defendant was not immune from criminal prosecution and that is based on official conduct for which the defendant is also not immune,” the district attorney’s office wrote.

    In a statement, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung called the file “a total and definitive victory for President Trump.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    What three storms impacting the country have in common

    A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' is cyclone bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.

    E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News