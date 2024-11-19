Manhattan DA agrees to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case

Runway shut for 48 hours after cargo plane skids off at Vancouver International Airport
One of the runways at Vancouver International Airport will be closed for two days after a jet carrying Amazon packages overran it Tuesday morning.
The Manhattan district attorney said Tuesday it would agree to postpone Donald Trump’s sentencing to give them time to litigate the president-elect’s expected motion to dismiss the hush money case.
In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the district attorney’s office also acknowledged that Trump is not likely to be sentenced “until after the end of after the end of Defendant’s upcoming presidential term.” But the DA says Trump’s felony conviction should stand.
The developments cap an historic and unprecedented turnaround for Trump’s legal and political fate. One year ago, Trump was facing four separate indictments. Now as he prepares to retake the White House, the strategy of Trump’s lawyers to try to push all of his cases beyond the 2024 election has proven wildly successful, with the two federal cases about to be wound down, the Georgia state case long dormant and the New York case poised to end without a sentence.
Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records over payments made to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse a US$130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from speaking out about an alleged affair before the 2016 election (Trump has denied the affair).
In the letter to the judge, the Manhattan district attorney argued that the judge should not dismiss Trump’s conviction.
“No current law establishes that a president’s temporary immunity from prosecution requires dismissal of a post-trial criminal proceeding that was initiated at a time when the defendant was not immune from criminal prosecution and that is based on official conduct for which the defendant is also not immune,” the district attorney’s office wrote.
In a statement, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung called the file “a total and definitive victory for President Trump.”
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Quebec provincial police have arrested two suspects in the death of 24-year-old cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
Two women testified to the House Ethics Committee that they were paid for "sexual favours" by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, a lawyer for the two women told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday.
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.
A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' is cyclone bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
One in five immigrants who come to Canada ultimately leave for another country within 25 years, with about one-third of those people moving on within the first five years.
Nearly 100 trucks carrying food for Palestinians were violently looted on Nov. 16 after entering Gaza in one of the worst aid losses during 13 months of war in the enclave, where hunger is deepening, two UN agencies told Reuters on Monday.
Brazilian police arrest 5 officers over coup plot to overthrow government and kill President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The Pentagon will send Ukraine at least US$275 million in new weapons, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as the Biden administration rushes to do as much as it can to help Kyiv fight back against Russia in the remaining two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Italian authorities announced Tuesday the seizure of an illegal excavation of an Etruscan burial site in the central Umbria region and are investigating two people for suspected theft of urns, sarcophagi and other artifacts worth 8 million euros (US$8.5 million) intended for sale on the black market.
With banners, bullhorns, toy tractors and an angry message, thousands of British farmers descended on Parliament on Tuesday to protest a tax hike they say will deal a 'hammer blow' to struggling family farms.
The federal government is asking Parliament for approval to spend billions of dollars, but the ongoing stalemate in the House of Commons could prevent the Liberals from getting the green light.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the final leaders' statement from the G20 summit in Brazil is not strong enough on the war in Ukraine.
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
Ontario is proposing a pilot project to tweak long-term care priority rules in order to address a problem of declining and mismatched admissions to the province's cultural homes.
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
Hector Xu founded Rotor Technologies in 2021 and developed unmanned helicopters. Rotor has built two autonomous Sprayhawks and aims to have as many as 20 ready for market next year.
Six monkeys were still on the loose early Monday after dozens escaped earlier this month from a South Carolina compound that breeds the primates for medical research, according to authorities.
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Though Cher and Sonny Bono’s marriage lasted less than a decade, their musical hits endured. Yet Cher details in her new memoir that the success of her creative partnership with her late husband wasn’t equally shared.
The leader of a New York City church where pop star Sabrina Carpenter filmed provocative scenes for a music video was stripped of his duties Monday after church officials said an investigation revealed other instances of mismanagement.
Toronto poet-novelist Anne Michaels appealed for 'unity' in Canada's arts community on Monday night as she accepted the Giller Prize, an award boycotted by several prominent Canadian authors over its sponsors' ties to Israel.
It's been a little over two months since corner stores around the province began stocking booze on their shelves and the chair of the Ontario Convenience Store Association says the new alcoholic offerings have been a lifeline for many businesses in the province.
Walmart's business is surging. Customers making more than US$100,000 a year are fuelling the growth.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
Delta Air Lines’ newest dining option for first class passengers isn’t anything fancy. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, because it’s fast food.
Buying life insurance in your 20s can feel like an added cost to an already long list of expenses. But experts say it can safeguard loved ones if life doesn't go as planned.
The Toronto Argonauts celebrated their latest Grey Cup win with an energetic, occasionally messy fan rally on Tuesday.
Roger Federer says Rafael Nadal made him enjoy tennis "even more" during a rivalry that spanned 40 matches over 15 years.
An insurance crime and fraud prevention group says the Toyota Highlander was the most stolen vehicle in 2023, dethroning the Honda CR-V as the nation's top stolen car for two years in a row.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
An intense fire that broke out at a Burnaby, B.C., apartment building overnight has left around 100 resident displaced.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with armed home invasions in Mississauga, Toronto, and Brampton, including one incident where one person was shot and seriously injured.
Two people were ejected from the observation gallery of the provincial legislature at Queen’s Park Tuesday following a heated demonstration over the closure of supervised consumption sites by the Ford government.
The Lexus RX has topped this year’s list of the most stolen vehicles in Ontario as the auto theft crisis continues to worsen across the province and country.
Almost a dozen Calgary eateries are featured on a new list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024.
Police are hoping to identify a man believed to have robbed several cannabis stores in Calgary and Edmonton while using a gun and disguises.
The Alberta Energy Regulator has issued an order requiring Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. to suspend its wells, facilities and pipelines, saying the company hasn't met its regulatory obligations.
The federal government is making a piece of land available for future housing in Ottawa's west end, on land around the historic building that houses a Keg Restaurant.
The Ottawa Police Service says four people are facing charges after people participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Ottawa "ignored directions from police and blocked a street."
Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster says the 2025 draft budget includes $1 million for two new public washrooms in the downtown ward.
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
Dawson College will be closed on Thursday after students voted in favour of holding a one-day strike in solidarity with Gaza.
A teenager is dead after a crash between two trucks on Highway 2 west of Athabasca Monday evening.
Thirteen break-ins in east and southeast St. Albert in the last month have prompted local Mounties to issue a warning.
Police in Cape Breton are now treating the disappearance of Kenneth “Justin” MacDonald as a homicide.
Halifax Regional Police say the driver of a transit bus that struck and killed a pedestrian in the city last month won’t be charged.
Atlantic Canadians may receive an alert on their smartphones, radios and televisions Wednesday as part of a test for Canada's national public alerting system.
An incident involving reports of a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry Campus has been resolved according to Winnipeg police.
A new ER wait times strategy, more surgeons in Selkirk, and a plan to ban restrictive practices that stifle competition for grocery stores were among the promises laid out in the NDP government’s throne speech.
Manitobans are being warned that a major snowfall this week is expected to bring dangerous travel conditions.
All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday, as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
The two re-elected councillors making their return to Henry Baker Hall hope their previous experience can help guide a group which has nine new members.
Everyone must contend with airport security measures before stepping foot on a plane – but even Mother Nature has to steer clear when it comes to busy runways. YQR in Regina is no exception.
Two Cambridge men have been charged as part of an ongoing fraud investigation that began over the summer.
Saskatoon police are investigating a second homicide that occurred over the weekend.
Saskatoon residents woke to find the city under a blanket of snow on Tuesday, with around 10 centimetres falling overnight and more on the way.
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting a rise in collisions and traffic incidents as the province receives its first full taste of the winter season.
People living on Morris Street east of Van Horne and all streets leading off Morris in Greater Sudbury are under a drinking water advisory, the health unit said Tuesday.
Mike Ross of Capreol in Greater Sudbury matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 15 in the Lotto 6/49 draw to win $1 million.
The smell of pot from a vehicle during a RIDE check in Espanola led police to find $41,200 in cannabis, along with 140 gummies and 50 vape pens.
Work on the BRT traffic lights will result in some overnight lane closures in London.
Lambton OPP officers are releasing more details about a boating fatality that resulted in the death of two individuals.
For the second time, a London man has been charged after the discovery of hate-related graffiti and property damage at a local school. Around 7 a.m. on Monday, police were notified of the damage at Emily Carr Public School on Hawthorne Road.
Barrie police are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the area of Bayfield Street and Heather Street.
Students and staff at a Caledon high school are in lockdown for a police investigation Tuesday afternoon.
Police in Barrie are investigating what they believe could be a hit-and-run after an individual was found in the city’s north end Tuesday morning with serious injuries.
Windsor police have arrested a 61-year-old man who was allegedly threatening people with knives at an east-end restaurant.
Iler Road is closed between County Road 50 and County Road 20 in Harrow due to a collision.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service is seeking the public’s help finding a missing woman.
The use of terms including "atmospheric rivers" and "bomb cyclones" to describe weather phenomena has moved out of scientific journals and into the mainstream in recent years, but meteorologist Cindy Day says there's nothing alarmist about the language.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying officers were frequently called to the home over complaints about drug activity.
Lethbridge’s largest charities are coming together once again to help give more people a merry Christmas. Both local food banks, the Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services and My City Care will provide toys and food to families in need this holiday season as part of the Christmas Hope campaign.
Tim Hortons is once again selling Holiday Smile Cookie, and this year money from Lethbridge locations is going, in part, to Green Shirt Day.
The repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public's help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release.
A Sault Ste. Marie program that gives people on social housing the opportunity to purchase a newly renovated home has just changed the lives of another local family.
A company hoping to build a massive wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet come to pass.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
