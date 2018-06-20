Mandalay Bay hotel in Vegas floods after water main break
The Clark County Fire Department responds to a water main break in the loading dock area of the convention center at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:06AM EDT
LAS VEGAS -- A water main broke Tuesday flooding a convention centre in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that the break dumped water onto the first floor of the convention area, and about a thousand people on the second floor had to be relocated.
Clark County fire officials say there was no structural damage to the building, although there was some damage to part of the first-floor ceiling. No injuries were reported.
An MGM Resorts International spokesman said the leak did not disrupt operations and that crews were working to clean up the water as quickly as possible.
In October, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay into a crowd below at an outdoor concert, killing 58 people.
A water leak at Mandalay Bay has affected a portion of the South Convention Center. Crews are working to clean up the leak as soon as possible. There are no injuries or major disruptions to operations. pic.twitter.com/eBUkyRHNqE— Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) June 20, 2018