Mandalay Bay convention centre floods after water main break
The Clark County Fire Department responds to a water main break in the loading dock area of the convention center at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
LAS VEGAS -- No events have been cancelled at the convention centre in the Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas that flooded Tuesday because of a water main break.
MGM Resorts International spokesman Brian Ahern says the convention centre "is proceeding with its normal events and operations schedule Wednesday."
The break dumped water onto the first floor of the convention area Tuesday evening, and about a thousand people on the second floor had to be relocated.
No injuries were reported, and no hotel rooms were affected.
Clark County fire officials reported no structural damage to the building, although there was damage to part of the first-floor ceiling.
In October, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the casino-resort into a crowd below at an outdoor concert, killing 58 people.
A water leak at Mandalay Bay has affected a portion of the South Convention Center. Crews are working to clean up the leak as soon as possible. There are no injuries or major disruptions to operations. pic.twitter.com/eBUkyRHNqE— Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) June 20, 2018
