Man with 24 dogs left in cold arrested for animal cruelty
On Dec. 22, 2017, the Rhode SPCA, in conjunction with the Rhode Island State Police and Exeter Animal Control, conducted in an investigation, resulting in the seizure/surrender of 24 dogs from a residence in Exeter, RI (Rhode Island SPCA)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 12:38PM EST
EXETER, R.I. -- Police say a Rhode Island man who kept 24 dogs outside in freezing temperatures has been arrested.
Authorities say 59-year-old Carlos Alves is charged with mistreatment of animals and unnecessary cruelty to animals.
The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized 14 beagles, six Brittany spaniels and four Chihuahuas from Alves' home on Dec. 22.
The group says it was called to the Exeter home after a contractor noticed the animals living in deplorable conditions. The group says the animals lacked adequate shelter in - 2 C temperatures, and the dogs had empty or frozen water bowls.
The group says the dogs are healthy and will be put up for adoption. It's unclear if Alves has an attorney.