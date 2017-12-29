

The Associated Press





EXETER, R.I. -- Police say a Rhode Island man who kept 24 dogs outside in freezing temperatures has been arrested.

Authorities say 59-year-old Carlos Alves is charged with mistreatment of animals and unnecessary cruelty to animals.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized 14 beagles, six Brittany spaniels and four Chihuahuas from Alves' home on Dec. 22.

The group says it was called to the Exeter home after a contractor noticed the animals living in deplorable conditions. The group says the animals lacked adequate shelter in - 2 C temperatures, and the dogs had empty or frozen water bowls.

The group says the dogs are healthy and will be put up for adoption. It's unclear if Alves has an attorney.