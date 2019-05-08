Man who threw water balloons at Trump fans says he doesn't plan do-over
Protesters boo outside of Van Andel Arena as President Donald Trump is introduced at a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (Neil Blake/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man who threw water balloons at supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump outside a Michigan rally has reconsidered doing it again if given the chance.
Robert Truax Jr. said during his sentencing hearing Wednesday in Grand Rapids courtroom that he doesn't plan a repeat performance. The Grand Rapids Press reports a judge ordered Truax to 60 hours of work crew service and six months of probation, and said his crime would be removed from records if orders are followed.
After pleading guilty last month to creating a disturbance, he told TV station WZZM he might throw more next time.
Truax threw two water balloons March 28 at Trump supporters outside a Grand Rapids arena. No one was injured. The 20-year-old Grand Rapids man previously said he was standing up for Trump's critics.
