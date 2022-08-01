Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term
A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armour was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.
Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, "with her head hitting every step on the way down," according to a court filing.
Reffitt's prison sentence -- seven years and three months -- is two years more than the previous longest prison sentence for a Capitol riot defendant. But it's less than half the length of the 15-year prison term requested by a federal prosecutor, who called Reffitt a domestic terrorist and said he wanted to physically remove and replace members of Congress.
Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, in which supporters of then-U.S. president Donald Trump halted the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who presided over Reffitt's jury trial, also sentenced him to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay US$2,000 in restitution.
Sentencing guidelines calculated by the judge called for a term of imprisonment ranging from seven years and three months to nine years.
Friedrich rejected prosecutors' contention that an "upward departure for terrorism" -- leading to a far longer sentence -- was warranted in Reffitt's case. It was the first time that prosecutors have requested that sentencing enhancement for a Jan. 6 case.
"He wanted to physically and literally remove Congress," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told the judge. "We do believe that he is a domestic terrorist."
Friedrich, however, questioned why Reffitt would merit the terrorism enhancement when many other rioters engaged in violence and made similarly disturbing threats.
The longest sentence before Reffitt's was five years and three months, for two men who pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers at the Capitol.
Reffitt, who already has been jailed for approximately 19 months, initially balked at speaking to the judge during Monday's hearing. But he changed his mind during a lunch break and offered an expletive-laden apology to police officers, lawmakers and congressional staffers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Calling himself "an idiot," Reffitt struggled to explain why he stormed the Capitol.
"It was a big blur," he said. "It was just very chaotic and confusing."
Friedrich questioned the sincerity of Reffitt's apology and expressions of remorse, noting that he has been publishing statements from jail in which he portrays himself and other rioters as patriots who were justifiably rebelling against a tyrannical U.S. government.
"Not only are they not patriots, they are direct threats to our democracy and will be punished as such," the judge said.
Reffitt suggested that his fiery rhetoric from prison was hyperbole necessary to raise money to support his family.
"I'm on the street if I don't say something that would garner money for them," he said.
Defence attorney Clinton Broden asked for Reffitt to be sentenced to no more than two years in prison. Broden noted that Reffitt didn't assault any law enforcement officers or enter the Capitol building.
Videos captured the confrontation between outnumbered Capitol police officers and a mob of people, including Reffitt, who approached them on the west side of the Capitol.
Reffitt was armed with a Smith & Wesson pistol in a holster on his waist, carrying zip-tie handcuffs and wearing body armour and a helmet equipped with a video camera when he advanced on the officers, according to prosecutors. He retreated after an officer pepper sprayed him in the face, but he waved on other rioters who ultimately breached the building, prosecutors said.
Reffitt didn't testify at his trial before jurors convicted him in March of all five counts in his indictment. The jury found him guilty of obstructing Congress' joint session, of interfering with police officers outside the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement.
Reffitt's 19-year-old son, Jackson, testified that his father told him and his sister, then 16, that they would be traitors if they reported him to authorities and warned them that "traitors get shot."
Guy Reffitt was a member of the Texas Three Percenters militia group, according to prosecutors. The Three Percenters movement refers to the myth that only 3% of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War against the British.
Reffitt lived with his wife and children in Wylie, Texas, a Dallas suburb. He drove to Washington, D.C., with Rocky Hardie, a fellow member of the militia group.
Hardie testified that both of them were armed with holstered handguns when they attended Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally before the riot. Hardie also said Reffitt gave him two pairs of zip-tie cuffs in case they needed to detain anybody.
More than 840 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 340 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. More than 220 have been sentenced, with nearly half of them receiving terms of imprisonment. Approximately 150 others have trial dates stretching into 2023.
Reffitt is one of seven Capitol riot defendants to get a jury trial so far. Jurors have unanimously convicted all seven of them on all counts in their respective indictments.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden hopes strike that killed al Qaeda leader brings comfort to 9/11 victims
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed hope Monday that the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings 'one more measure of closure' to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
Al-Zawahri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of al Qaeda
The doors of jihad opened for Ayman al-Zawahri as a young doctor in a Cairo clinic, when a visitor arrived with a tempting offer: a chance to treat Islamic fighters battling Soviet forces in Afghanistan.
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
Monkeypox confirmed in person who used Toronto shelter system
One person who recently used Toronto’s shelter system is isolating after testing positive for monkeypox, health officials have confirmed.
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Canada
-
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
-
Slide attraction catches fire at Canada's Wonderland waterpark
Canada's Wonderland was evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within the water park area.
-
Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
-
Canada should 'absolutely' apologize for its role in slavery: historian
As Canadians mark the abolition of slavery in most British colonies this Monday, scholars are calling on the federal government to issue an apology for Canada's role in the enslavement of Black and Indigenous people.
-
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery on Emancipation Day
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
-
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
World
-
Biden hopes strike that killed al Qaeda leader brings comfort to 9/11 victims
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed hope Monday that the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings 'one more measure of closure' to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
-
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term
A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armour was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.
-
Al-Zawahri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of al Qaeda
The doors of jihad opened for Ayman al-Zawahri as a young doctor in a Cairo clinic, when a visitor arrived with a tempting offer: a chance to treat Islamic fighters battling Soviet forces in Afghanistan.
-
Pelosi starts Asian tour with speculation over Taiwan visit
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held talks with officials in Singapore on Monday at the start of her Asian tour, as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fuelled tension with Beijing.
-
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out Monday from the port of Odesa under an internationally brokered deal to unblock the embattled country's agricultural exports and ease the growing global food crisis.
-
Threat of protests, violent escalation stirs fears in Iraq
Thousands gathered in Baghdad on Monday for a counter-rally called by Iran-backed groups against their rival, an influential cleric whose followers are staging a sit-in inside the Iraqi parliament -- only to withdraw hours later.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau is routinely offered portraits of himself as gifts: analysis
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been offered the gift of his own likeness some 17 times since becoming prime minister, including once by the president of China.
-
Former MP calls on Parliament Hill security to stop racial profiling
A former MP who says she was recently racially profiled by parliamentary security is calling on the service to address racism within its ranks.
-
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada's National War Memorial
The sacrifices of Canadians who fought and died for democracy and freedom during the Korean War were honoured during a small ceremony last week at the National War Memorial. But throughout the year, Canadians have seen far different images of the memorial, including acts of vandalism, and as a rallying point for those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
-
Head of World Health Organization tells Montreal conference progress on HIV at risk
The director-general of the World Health Organization told an international AIDS conference in Montreal today that growing inequality could reverse a decade of progress made in the fight against HIV.
-
Sudan detects first case of monkeypox in Darfur
Sudan says it has detected the country's first case of the monkeypox virus in the conflict-wrecked Darfur region.
Sci-Tech
-
Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover
NASA's Perseverance rover captured an unusual image of something lying in the red sand of Mars: a bundle of string.
-
New glasses for the deaf and hard of hearing display subtitles while people speak
New technology in the form of glasses has been developed to provide real-time transcriptions that allow the deaf and hard of hearing to easily follow a spoken conversation.
-
'Very early': Scientists date when humans first came to Alberta's oilsands region
New research may have answered a long-standing mystery by pinning a rough date on the earliest known humans in Canada's oilsands region.
Entertainment
-
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
-
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
-
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service: minister
K-pop boy band BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, South Korea's defence minister said on Monday, as the country debates shortening mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years.
Business
-
How the world's biggest four-day work week trial run changed people's lives
For the past eight weeks, thousands of people in the United Kingdom have tested a four-day schedule — with no cut to their pay — that could help usher in a new era of work.
-
'If you're not paying for that product, you are the product': What’s next after Tim Hortons' proposed settlement?
While a recent proposed settlement involving the Tim Hortons app may have raised the public's awareness around privacy protections, consumers are left having to look after themselves, one tech expert says.
-
Stocks slide to start August after best month since 2020
Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed slightly lower Monday as investors began another busy week of company earnings and economic reports.
Lifestyle
-
Ontario woman finds sister, biological father after taking ancestry DNA test
Ontario resident Carlie McMaster says she submitted her DNA to Ancestry.com in 2019 initially to discover more about her father’s side of the family following his passing,
-
Winning U.S. lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than US$61 million in 2013. Many other winners, however, have suffered personal setbacks and lawsuits or became the victims of scams.
-
Time spent playing video games unlikely to affect well-being: study
Despite widespread concerns about the potential negative impacts of video games on gamers, a new study from the University of Oxford has found 'little to no evidence for a casual connection' between time spent playing video games and well-being.
Sports
-
Griner's trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-U.S. diplomacy. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is to return to court on Tuesday, a month after the beginning of the trial in which she could face 10 years in prison if convicted.
-
Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games
Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record.
-
Browns QB Watson suspended 6 games, NFL weighs appeal
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behaviour 'more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.'
Autos
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Ride-sharing apps rise in Venezuela as public transit decays
Ride-sharing apps like Uber, DiDi and Lyft may have driven across much of the globe, but they haven't yet rolled into Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions and years of hyperinflation and other woes made it difficult to operate. So a handful of local entrepreneurs have started their own ride-sharing apps.