Man who says he killed 90 people admits to D.C.-area slaying: police
Samuel Little, who often went by the name Samuel McDowell, leaves the Ector County Courthouse after attending a pre-trial hearing Monday, November 26, 2018 in Odessa, Texas. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 5:13PM EST
LAUREL, Md. -- Police say a man who says he killed as many as 90 people has admitted killing a still-unidentified woman in Maryland more than 45 years ago.
Prince George's County Police announced Wednesday that cold case detectives interviewed Samuel Little this month after a Texas Ranger indicated Little killed someone in the Washington region in the 1970s. Police say the 78-year-old told detectives previously unreported details about an unsolved slaying in Laurel, Maryland.
Police couldn't identify the skeletal remains of a white female around 19 years old with blonde or reddish hair found in 1972.
Little said he picked the victim up at a Washington bus station and she indicated she was recently divorced, from the Massachusetts area and might be a mother. Detectives are working to identify her.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Baltimore day care worker pleads guilty to smothering baby who wouldn't nap
- Man who says he killed 90 people admits to D.C.-area slaying: police
- Football players face life in high school locker-room attack
- Pompeo, Mattis defend Saudis as senators weigh war cutoff
- Trump suggests he's looking into tariffs on car imports