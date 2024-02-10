World

    • Man who attacked Las Vegas judge during sentencing now indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder

    Las Vegas, Nevada -

    A man who leaped over a judicial bench and attacked a Nevada judge during a sentencing hearing in Las Vegas last month that was captured in a courtroom video that went viral has now been indicted for attempted murder.

    A grand jury returned the nine-count indictment against Deobra Redden, 30, in Las Vegas on Thursday. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 29.

    Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus was about to deliver Redden’s sentence in an attempted battery case on Jan. 3 when he lunged over the bench at her.

    Courtroom cameras recorded as Holthus’ clerk and a court marshal fought with Redden to restrain him in the wild video that was widely viewed on the internet and social media posts. A week later Judge Holthus sentenced him to up to four years in prison for the battery charge he had pleaded guilty to in November.

    The new indictment for attempted murder alleges that Redden attacked Holthus “by grabbing her, pulling her hair, placing his hands around her throat and/or hitting her on the head by manner and means unknown.” He’s also accused of “punching and/or kicking and/or pushing” a Las Vegas police officer.

    A lawyer who represented Redden at the initial hearing did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment on Saturday.

    Redden’s foster mother, Karen Springer; and older sister, LaDonna Daniels, told reporters outside court last month that Redden has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, though court records show he was found competent to stand trial.

    Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said at the time that Redden’s adult criminal history included convictions for three felonies and nine misdemeanors, mostly involving violent acts.

