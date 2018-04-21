Man wearing MAGA hat shouts racist slurs, pushes man onto subway tracks: NYC police
In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the No. 1 subway train pulls into the South Ferry Station in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 11:04PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and shirt who pushed another man onto New York City subway tracks while shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at him.
The assault happened Friday evening at Manhattan's Union Square subway station. Police say the attacker -- a heavyset black man wearing items with President Donald Trump's campaign slogan on them -- directed anti-Hispanic slurs at the victim while both men were on a train.
They say he then followed the victim off the train, punched him in the head and pushed him onto the tracks.
The victim was helped back onto the platform by a friend and another person. He was treated for a cut to his head at a hospital.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Road to North Korea's denuclearization is littered with failure
- World's oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117
- Man wearing MAGA hat shouts racist slurs, pushes man onto subway tracks: NYC police
- Chemical weapons inspectors collect samples from Syria site
- Kim Jong Un tests Trump with latest nuke offer: analysis