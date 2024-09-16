World

    • Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt on Trump charged with federal gun crimes

    The Trump International Golf Club is shown in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sept. 16, 2024. (Lynne Sladky / AP Photo) The Trump International Golf Club is shown in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sept. 16, 2024. (Lynne Sladky / AP Photo)
    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -

    A man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former U.S. president Donald Trump was charged Monday with federal gun crimes, making his first court appearance in the final weeks of a White House race already touched by violence.

    Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces charges of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury.

    Routh appeared briefly in federal court in West Palm Beach, where he answered perfunctory questions about his work status and income. Shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, he smiled as he spoke with a public defender and reviewed documents ahead of his initial appearance. The lawyer declined to comment after the court appearance.

    The episode occurred Sunday afternoon when Secret Service agents stationed a few holes up from where Trump was playing golf noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away.

    An agent fired and Routh dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, authorities said. Routh was later stopped by law enforcement in a neighbouring county.

    It was the second apparent assassination attempt targeting Trump in as many months.

    On July 13, a bullet grazed Trump's ear during a rally in Butler, Pa. Eight days later, Democratic President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, giving way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party’s nominee.

    ____

    Tucker, Durkin Richer and Long reported from Washington.

