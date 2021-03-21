Detroit police say a man stabbed eight people during fight at a Detroit hookah lounge, leaving three people in critical condition.

Police say the fight started at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday inside the Tiaga Hookah Lounge before spilling out into the parking lot. Officer Dan Donakowski says a preliminary investigation showed that gunshots were fired, but that no one was struck by them.

He says the 34-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the eight people was taken into custody. The suspect, who had not been charged as of early Sunday afternoon, was also injured during the melee.

Police say the eight people who were stabbed were taken to hospitals, where three are in critical condition.