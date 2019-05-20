Man sorry he urinated on memorial to boy who died of cancer
HAMILTON, N.J. - A man caught on video while urinating on a park memorial marker that honours a 9-year-old boy who died of brain cancer says he made "a huge mistake" and wants to apologize to the boy's family.
Police say Bryan Bellace, of Egg Harbor, urinated on the memorial while his friend, Daniel Flippen, of Hammonton, created the video. Both 23-year-olds face charges.
Hamilton police say a family friend saw the video on social media and notified Christian Clopp's relatives. Clopp died in 2012. The relatives say they don't know either man.
Bellace told ABC News he was drunk and "didn't know what I was doing."
Bellace's father told The Press of Atlantic City that he's fired his son from the family plumbing business.
Volunteers disinfected the memorial after learning what happened.
