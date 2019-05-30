Man sent to prison for urinating on Kellogg's cereal conveyor belt
This Feb. 1, 2012, file photo, shows Kellogg's cereal products, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 4:44AM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for urinating on a Kellogg's cereal conveyor belt at a Memphis facility.
The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis says 49-year-old Gregory Stanton was sentenced Friday in federal court. Stanton had pleaded guilty in November to tampering with consumer products.
An indictment says Stanton was a contract worker at the Kellogg's plant in April 2014 when he recorded a video of himself urinating into a bucket and dumping the contents into the Raisin Bran production line. He also recorded himself urinating into a production line a month later.
Stanton posted the videos on the internet in 2016.
Law enforcement and the Food & Drug Administration investigated. Kellogg's said in a statement that it is pleased Stanton was "brought to justice."
