

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





A short video showing a man rip off a Confederate flag from the back a slow-moving transport truck in the middle of traffic has gone viral.

In the 40-second clip, an African American man in a white T-shirt can be seen running up to the back of a transport truck with a small Confederate flag pasted on it as James Brown’s “The Payback” plays in the background.

The man then jogs behind the moving truck for several seconds before he manages to peel the flag off of its back door.

The video appears to have been first shared on Twitter by a user with the handle bennydiego on May 28, along with a caption that reads: “I support this guy.”

It’s unclear who recorded the video or where it was filmed. A logo on the back of the truck indicates the vehicle is from Tribe Transport, a Georgia-based trucking company.

As of Tuesday morning, the video has racked up more than 3.7 million views.

The majority of commenters appeared to praise the actions of the man in the video.