A Florida man is being hailed a hero for rescuing a driver trapped inside a burning truck on a busy Miami highway.

Jim Angulo was on his way to work Wednesday around 2 p.m. when he saw a man struggling to get out of the driver’s side window of a pool supplies truck engulfed in flames.

Local media reported that the truck collided with another vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Cellphone video recorded by Angulo shows him yelling at the driver to get out.

When the driver shouted back that he was stuck, Angulo then ran over to help him escape the flaming truck.

Another man jumped in to help Angulo free the driver from the fiery wreck and pull him to safety.

Angulo told 7 News Miami he sprang into action when he saw multiple bystanders doing nothing but recording the crash scene with their mobile devices.

“I saw 20 people with their cellphones out not doing nothing.”

“I said ’It’s on me.’”

— Jim Angulo (@JimAngulo1) February 12, 2020

Angulo later posted video of the dramatic rescue on Twitter with the hashtag #dontjustrecordsavesomeone.

Angulo said the driver was taken to a local hospital with visible burns and blisters on his hands and legs.

The collision closed down a stretch of the Miami highway and backed up traffic for several hours.