Man paralyzed by officer who mistook gun for Taser sues
A Florida man left paralyzed when a police officer shot him after mistaking his handgun for his stun gun filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city, the officer and others, saying, "my life got destroyed."
Michael Ortiz is seeking unspecified millions of dollars from the city of Hollywood, Florida, and Officer Henry Andrews, 50, who is also facing a misdemeanor charge for the 2021 shooting -- one of several over the last 20 years where officers say they mistook their gun for their Taser. The federal civil rights lawsuit also names officers Dionte Roots and Jhonny Jimenez, who were subduing Ortiz when Andrews shot him.
Ortiz, speaking at a press conference, said not only has his own life been destroyed, but so has his mother's as she has to change his diapers and provide other care. He had called 911 for help while suffering from a mental health crisis before he was shot while handcuffed on the ground.
"She is treating me like I am 6 months old," said Ortiz, 43, who is paralyzed from the chest down and uses a wheelchair. He owes $3 million in medical costs and will need lifetime care.
Florida-based civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Ortiz along with attorney Hunter Shkolnik, said it's an "injustice" that Andrews has been charged with only a misdemeanor.
"Michael Ortiz needed a helping hand and what he got was a bullet to the back," Crump said. Crump represents many victims nationwide of alleged police misconduct, including the families of Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. "There should have been greater accountability for the officer."
Hollywood officials declined comment. Attorney Jeremy Kroll, who represents Andrews in the misdemeanor culpable negligence case, said another lawyer will be hired to represent the officer in the lawsuit.
"In responding to a difficult and chaotic situation, Officer Andrews intended to deploy his taser and mistakenly discharged his firearm. There was absolutely no intent to harm in this case. He and his family continue to have Mr. Ortiz in their thoughts and prayers," Kroll said in a statement.
It could not be determined if Roots and Jimenez have attorneys who could comment. They have not been charged criminally.
Ortiz called 911 on July 3, 2021, telling operators he was experiencing a mental health crisis while house-sitting his mother's apartment and his dog was missing. He told them he had used marijuana and was having chest pains; the operators noted that he sounded delusional and suicidal.
Ortiz then took a shower to calm down. When paramedics arrived, he refused to come outside so they called for police assistance. Paramedics say he then came into the hallway nude and became combative, threatening suicide. They say they were stopping him from jumping from a sixth-floor balcony when Roots and Jimenez arrived.
Security video of the shooting has not been released publicly, but the city has shown it to Shkolnik.
He said Roots used his Taser to subdue Ortiz, who was then handcuffed behind his back and placed naked on the floor just outside the elevator. He was still struggling, but was not posing any danger to himself or the officers if they had just moved back and let him calm down, Shkolnik said.
The elevator opened and Andrews stepped out. Roots tried to use his Taser on Ortiz again, but it didn't discharge.
In a court filing in his misdemeanor case, Andrews, an officer for more than two decades, said he reached for his Taser but instead grabbed his gun, firing one shot into Ortiz's back. That happened about 10 seconds after the elevator door opened, Shkolnik said.
"I genuinely believed I had grabbed and was discharging my taser," Andrews wrote.
Andrews' Taser, like most, was shaped like a handgun and had a similar grip and trigger, but it was also bright yellow instead of black -- a detail that is supposed to serve as a visual warning to the officer in the heat of the moment.
To further avoid mix-ups, officers are trained to keep their firearm on their strong side and their stun gun on the opposite hip. Andrews also did that.
Kroll said in that filing that while Andrews' conduct may have been civilly negligent, it wasn't criminal and asked that the charge be dismissed. The judge has not ruled.
While extremely rare, there have been other cases nationally where officers say they mistook their gun for their stun gun and accidentally shot a suspect, sometimes fatally. Criminal charges are sometimes pursued, but not typically as officers have broad immunity when dealing with potentially dangerous suspects.
In 2021, a Minnesota police officer was found guilty of manslaughter in such a case. That also happened after a 2015 shooting in Oklahoma. In 2009, a fatal shooting at an Oakland, California, transit station led to the 2013 movie "Fruitvale Station." That officer was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash
Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
Trudeau Foundation to return $200K donation over possible connection to China
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it is returning $200,000 it received seven years ago after a media report alleged a potential connection to Beijing.
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
Canada
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
'Reality gap' identified in gender equality survey on what Canadians think vs. experience
As the International Women's Day approaches, a new gender equality survey suggests there's a 'reality gap' when it comes to what Canadians think versus what they actually experience.
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
World
-
Prosecution wraps its case at Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh's theft of millions of dollars was about to be revealed so he killed his wife and son to buy time to figure a way out, a prosecutor said Wednesday during closing arguments in the disgraced South Carolina attorney's murder trial.
-
Shipwreck off Italy: Stadium filled with coffins of migrants
Wailing and other expressions of grief echoed through a sports complex in southern Italy as public viewing began Wednesday of the closed coffins holding the bodies of dozens of migrants who died in a shipwreck.
-
California high schooler fatally stabbed in classroom fight
A 16-year-old student involved in a fight at a Northern California high school was fatally stabbed Wednesday inside a classroom full of students, authorities said.
-
Man paralyzed by officer who mistook gun for Taser sues
A Florida man left paralyzed when a police officer shot him after mistaking his handgun for his stun gun filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city, the officer and others, saying, 'my life got destroyed.'
-
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested
A man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport, federal authorities said.
-
Robert F. Kennedy assassin denied parole by California board
A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan, saying the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968, Sirhan's lawyer said.
Politics
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
-
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
Health
-
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia
Researchers at the University of Calgary are starting a national project to try to get more insight into the brain as people age.
Sci-Tech
-
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
-
Genetics study lays bare Ice Age drama for humans in Europe
Researchers on Wednesday unveiled an analysis of genome data from 356 hunter-gatherers who lived in the region between 35,000 and 5,000 years ago, a span that included the Ice Age's coldest interval.
-
Metaverse in spotlight at MWC tech fair as doubts arise
South Korean company SK Telecom's air taxi mockup was one of the eye-catching demonstrations at Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest telecom industry trade show. Increasingly in new virtual reality worlds dubbed the metaverse.
Entertainment
-
Balmain show sparkles, Ukraine designer evokes life at home
Balmain's pearls and crystals dazzled Paris Fashion Week Wednesday in its stylish ode to the '80's.
-
Ed Sheeran says his wife was diagnosed with tumour while pregnant
Ed Sheeran has revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour when she was pregnant with their second child.
-
Justin Bieber cancels remaining Justice World Tour dates
Justin Bieber fans waiting eagerly for new dates for his postponed international tour have been told the shows won't be going ahead.
Business
-
Here are the countries that have bans on TikTok
The U.S. and Canada issued orders this week banning the use of TikTok on government-issued mobile devices as privacy and cybersecurity concerns about the video-sharing app grow.
-
States move to crack down on nurses with bogus diplomas
Medical licensing officials in multiple states are scrambling to stop nurses with fraudulent academic credentials from caring for patients, after three Florida schools were accused of selling thousands of bogus diplomas.
-
What is ESG investing and why do some hate it so much?
The Senate voted Wednesday to overturn a Labor Department rule allowing retirement plans to consider environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions, following a similar vote by House Republicans on Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.
-
Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
An international archeological mission has uncovered the remnants of what is believed to be a 5,000-year-old restaurant or tavern in the ancient city of Lagash in southern Iraq.
-
Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs
Doctors, lawyers and celebrities are handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing their own name in cursive.
Sports
-
NFL coach Brian Flores' discrimination case going to court
NFL Coach Brian Flores can press discrimination claims against the league and three teams after a federal judge on Wednesday rejected the option of arbitration, presumably before Commissioner Roger Goodell, and offered some stinging observations about the status of racial bias in the sport.
-
Kevin Durant makes Suns debut in return from knee injury
Kevin Durant made his Phoenix Suns debut Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
-
Flurry of NHL trades continue with Avs, Canes making moves
After a furious rush to beat the clock in 2022, NHL general managers are acting early and often to jockey for the top players available or stockpile future assets in advance of the trade deadline this year.
Autos
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.
-
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.