Man ordered shocked with 50,000 volts by Texas judge gets new trial
Tarrant County District Judge George Gallagher is shown in a file image from Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, in McKinney, Texas. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News Via AP, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 6:34PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas - An appeals court has ordered a new trial for a man whom a judge, impatient with the defendant's disruptions, ordered to be jolted several times with 50,000 volts from a shock belt.
The 8th Texas Court of Appeals in El Paso ordered the new trial for Terry Lee Morris. He was convicted in 2014 of soliciting a sexual performance from an underage girl. The court ruled that state District Judge George Gallagher of Tarrant County violated Morris' civil rights when he ordered a bailiff, on three occasions, to shock Morris as punishment for not giving proper answers to Gallagher's questions.
Shock belts are placed on defendants' legs. The appeals court said they are to be used only if a defendant becomes violent, not to enforce decorum.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Man ordered shocked with 50,000 volts by Texas judge gets new trial
- Iran sentences woman to 24 months for removing headscarf
- Two hurt in accidental high school shooting in Alabama: police
- Putin praises Trump, says U.S. political system eating itself
- Trump's opinion on elephant hunting unchanged despite import ban lifted: WH