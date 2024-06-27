World

    • Man on trial for threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict

    A New Hampshire man on trial for threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings.

    The jury began weighing the case against Tyler Anderson, 30, of Dover on Tuesday after a trial that began Monday.

    A message seeking comment from Anderson's lawyer was not immediately returned. A court filing said "the government has learned that the defendant is deceased."

    Anderson had been indicted by a federal grand jury in December on three counts of sending a threat using interstate commerce.

    The U.S. Attorney's office did not name the candidates. When Anderson was arrested, a spokesperson for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that texts were directed at his campaign.

