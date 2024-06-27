Man on trial for threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict

A New Hampshire man on trial for threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings.

The jury began weighing the case against Tyler Anderson, 30, of Dover on Tuesday after a trial that began Monday.

A message seeking comment from Anderson's lawyer was not immediately returned. A court filing said "the government has learned that the defendant is deceased."

Anderson had been indicted by a federal grand jury in December on three counts of sending a threat using interstate commerce.

The U.S. Attorney's office did not name the candidates. When Anderson was arrested, a spokesperson for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that texts were directed at his campaign.