Man loses USB flash drive with data on entire city's residents after night out

Man loses USB flash drive with data on entire city's residents after night out

A view of Amagasaki City, Japan. (Source: Takuya Yoshino / AP via CNN) A view of Amagasaki City, Japan. (Source: Takuya Yoshino / AP via CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social