Man kills wife, himself at Colorado Jehovah's Witnesses hall
A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.
A fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. local time before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself, authorities said.
The man and woman were former members of the congregation, police said. Their names have not been released.
A hazmat team with the Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating suspicious devices at the hall.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Power outages have thousands shivering on Christmas Day as stormy conditions persist
Thousands of Canadians woke up in the dark on Christmas Day as power outages caused by ferocious winter conditions persisted across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.
BREAKING | 4 dead in B.C. bus crash that sent dozens to hospital, RCMP say
Four people have died and dozens more were injured in a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine, Kyiv says Moscow doesn't want talks
Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday.
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45
Stephan Bonnar, the Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer who popularized the sport in the finale fight of the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show, died Thursday, the mixed martial arts promoter announced Saturday.
Six dead after bus plunges off bridge into river in Spain
Six people died and two were injured after a passenger bus careened off a bridge and plunged into an overflowing river in northwestern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday.
King Charles salutes late Queen Elizabeth II, public workers in speech
King Charles III has evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first Christmas message as monarch.
Quebec provincial police investigating 2 deadly overnight fires amid power outages, 5 killed
Authorities are urging people without power to be careful after five people died in a series of deadly fires in Quebec, two of which are under investigation by provincial police.
Report: 2 missing after Austria avalanche, fewer than feared
Rescue workers were searching for two missing people after an avalanche swept across ski trails in western Austria on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported.
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Canada
-
Power outages have thousands shivering on Christmas Day as stormy conditions persist
Thousands of Canadians woke up in the dark on Christmas Day as power outages caused by ferocious winter conditions persisted across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 4 dead in B.C. bus crash that sent dozens to hospital, RCMP say
Four people have died and dozens more were injured in a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
-
Quebec provincial police investigating 2 deadly overnight fires amid power outages, 5 killed
Authorities are urging people without power to be careful after five people died in a series of deadly fires in Quebec, two of which are under investigation by provincial police.
-
B.C. court weighs in on unsolved Christmas Day bank robberies from 2016
On Christmas Day in 2016, thieves stole nearly half a million dollars in cash from ATMs at several bank branches in Langley. Six years later, no charges have been laid, but a recent B.C. Supreme Court decision describes what one of the companies involved thinks happened.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm
With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham. For Chatham resident Randy Morton, a simple trip to the store to buy pet food turned into an experience he'll never forget.
World
-
Six dead after bus plunges off bridge into river in Spain
Six people died and two were injured after a passenger bus careened off a bridge and plunged into an overflowing river in northwestern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday.
-
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 28 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 28 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
-
Report: 2 missing after Austria avalanche, fewer than feared
Rescue workers were searching for two missing people after an avalanche swept across ski trails in western Austria on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported.
-
Man kills wife, himself at Colorado Jehovah's Witnesses hall
A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.
-
Aid group says tribal clashes kill 12 in Sudan's Darfur
Tribal violence in Sudan's long-restive region of Darfur killed at least 12 people over the past few days, an aid group said Sunday.
-
Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor
The suspect detained over the killing of three Kurdish people in Paris told investigators of his "hatred of foreigners," the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday.
Politics
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
-
Whistleblower group criticizes federal review of wrongdoing disclosure regime
An advocacy group for those who reveal wrongdoing says it cannot support a new task force looking at the federal whistleblowing regime because it lacks someone with "lived experience" as an actual whistleblower.
Health
-
alpha brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled over undeclared milk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.
-
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
One day in July 2021, my then 15-year-old daughter Poppy stumbled and fell while walking down some stairs, grazing her knee. It wasn't a serious wound, but over the weeks it didn't heal. I took Poppy to doctors who conducted tests, but they couldn't find out what was wrong with her. Then, in October, a breakthrough.
-
With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
Sci-Tech
-
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
Entertainment
-
Former child star pleads not guilty to assault charges
Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio.
-
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
The lead singer of British electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.
-
Canadian authors Kate Beaton, Emily St. John Mandel make Obama's best books list
Former U.S. president Barack Obama has included works by Canadians Kate Beaton and Emily St. John Mandel on his list of favourite books of the year.
Business
-
-
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
Twitter Inc. has restored a feature that promotes suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Elon Musk's Twitter obsession isn't the core reason for Tesla stock's plunge
A popular misconception has emerged about Elon Musk and Tesla: The megabillionaire's love affair with Twitter is the main reason Tesla shares have lost so much value this year. But Tesla's steep stock selloff this week proved that the problems at Musk's car company go well beyond Twitter.
Lifestyle
-
5 Christmas traditions from around the world you may not know
From carolling horse skulls to buckets of fried chicken, here are five Christmas traditions from around the world that you may not know.
-
The year's top health-related Google searches reveal people want to be healthier and happier
This month, Google released its annual "Year in Search" list to show which terms saw the highest spikes over the past year. Here's a breakdown of 2022 in Google searches and some ways to address these topics going into 2023.
-
Nurse becomes a living organ donor for her mom -- twice
Marzena Stasieluk needed a new kidney. She'd been diagnosed with kidney disease in 2015, and ultimately needed dialysis, a grueling process where a machine did the work her kidneys could no longer do. Her daughter Jennifer, a nurse, stepped up.
Sports
-
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45
Stephan Bonnar, the Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer who popularized the sport in the finale fight of the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show, died Thursday, the mixed martial arts promoter announced Saturday.
-
World junior hockey championship held in Canada in shadow of scandal
The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks, shadowed by Hockey Canada's handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.
-
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
Autos
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.