Man kills 1, wounds at least 9 at Finland shopping centre
Emergency services attend the scene of a violent incident at a shopping centre in Kuopio, Finland, Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019. (Jaakko Vesterinen/Lehtikuva via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 8:33AM EDT
HELSINKI -- A man with a knife-like weapon killed one person and wounded at least nine others Tuesday at a shopping centre in central Finland, police said. The attacker was also wounded and he was taken into custody.
Police said they were forced to use a gun to stop the violence at the Herman shopping centre, which was evacuated in the town of Kuopio. But police didn't confirm that they shot the suspect, and they didn't immediately provide further details.
The conditions of the wounded, including the attacker, weren't immediately available and police haven't provided a possible motive.
Prime Minister Antti Rinne tweeted that the violence was "shocking and totally condemnable."
Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported that the shopping centre houses a vocational school, which the attacker allegedly tried to enter. Finnish media also reported that the man used a type of sword.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Arizona man killed a 6-year-old boy trying to 'cast the demon out,' police say
- Hurricane Lorenzo expected to hit Azores as Category 2 storm
- Texas man fatally shoots intruder, goes back to bed
- Moroccan journalist sentenced to jail on abortion charges
- Toddler dies after being left in hot car while mother allegedly drank with friend