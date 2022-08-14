Man killed himself after ramming U.S. Capitol barrier: police

The sun shines on the dome of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) The sun shines on the dome of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social