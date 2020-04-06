TORONTO -- The nerve-wracking affair of a grocery run in the time of COVID-19 became more tense than usual at a Massachusetts Stop & Shop this weekend when bystanders tackled a man to the ground after he allegedly started coughing and spitting on the produce, according to witnesses.

Kingston Massachusetts Police said they responded to reports of a disturbance at the store shortly before noon on Saturday, and removed the man from the premises.

“It is alleged that a 65-year-old male from Duxbury was coughing and spitting and became confrontational with staff and witnesses,” police said in a news release. “The incident escalated into a physical confrontation.”

Cellphone footage taken by Kingston resident Kyle Mann shows the aftermath of the grocery-related altercation.

Mann posted the video to Facebook, along with a comment alleging that “some guy … was coughing and spitting on the produce.

“He fought an employee and good customers took him down until the cops arrived,” Mann wrote.

In the video, which has racked up nearly 90,000 views, three men appear to be holding down a third in the check-out aisle of a grocery store, with one man lying across the alleged spitter’s back to keep him down.

“Come on, man,” a voice can be heard saying at one point.

COVID-19 is spread largely through droplets produced during a cough or a sneeze -- hence why health officials have been urging the public for weeks to wash their hands frequently and stay isolated indoors if they are feeling symptoms of being ill.

The video has been corroborated by the social media news verification agency Storyful.

Police said in the news release that an investigation is ongoing.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe the individual has COVID-19,” they added.

They said he was transported initially to hospital “out of extreme caution,” and has been banned from the Stop & Shop.

Police said they have informed the 65-year-old that they are pursuing an application for criminal complaint, which could include criminal charges of assault and destruction of property.