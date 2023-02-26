Man jailed in Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists, hurt 11
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others in a Phoenix suburb, authorities said Sunday.
Goodyear police announced that 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan is jailed on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.
His hometown wasn't immediately available and it was unclear Sunday if Quintana-Lujan has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.
Police said the suspect was driving a pickup truck hauling a trailer when the vehicle crashed into a group of bicyclists about 8 a.m. Saturday on the Cotton Lane Bridge, a busy highway in Goodyear which is located about 19 miles (30 kilometers) west of Phoenix.
Quintana-Lujan stayed at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with authorities in their investigation, according to police spokeswoman Lisa Berry.
Berry said a woman bicyclist died at the scene and another victim died at a hospital. Their names and ages weren't immediately available Sunday, but Berry said one of the deceased lived in Goodyear while the other was visiting from out of state.
Berry also said of the 11 hurt, one had life-threatening injuries and several others were in serious condition.
The names, age and hometowns of the 11 injured also haven't been released yet.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I know that I can die here': Two former Canadian soldiers describe life on the front lines in Ukraine, and why they're fighting
Canadian foreign legion fighters are on the ground in Ukraine. Two young men from Montreal in the war-torn country speak with CTV National News as they prepare to return to the front lines.
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
Chris Hadfield's children's book brought to life on stage
Canadian space man Chris Hadfield's bestselling children's book The Darkest Dark, an autographical story about a nine-year-old boy named Chris who dreams of becoming an astronaut during the summer of the Apollo 11 moon landing, has been adapted by Young People's Theatre, a Canadian theatre company that produces plays for children.
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
Jennifer Jones on verge of Canadian women's curling record
Kerri Einarson's bid for a four-peat is alive and well, but Jennifer Jones is also a win away from rewriting the record books in Canadian women's curling.
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, dead at 92, remembered as 'a true renaissance man'
Tributes are pouring in for beloved Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, with friends and fans recalling his playful humour and creative spirit. The Newfoundland native and award-winning star of the film 'Away From Her' died Saturday at age 92.
Devils acquire Timo Meier in huge trade with Sharks
The New Jersey Devils acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks in a blockbuster trade Sunday in advance of the NHL trade deadline.
Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated in an interview set to be broadcast Sunday that Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty not only because of U.S. nuclear capabilities but those of other NATO countries.
Canada
-
'I know that I can die here': Two former Canadian soldiers describe life on the front lines in Ukraine, and why they're fighting
Canadian foreign legion fighters are on the ground in Ukraine. Two young men from Montreal in the war-torn country speak with CTV National News as they prepare to return to the front lines.
-
Ukrainians welcomed in workplace, but still finding jobs below their qualifications
Those working in immigration say Ukrainian newcomers often struggle to land meaningful jobs that are in line with their qualifications or previous work experience.
-
Chris Hadfield's children's book brought to life on stage
Canadian space man Chris Hadfield's bestselling children's book The Darkest Dark, an autographical story about a nine-year-old boy named Chris who dreams of becoming an astronaut during the summer of the Apollo 11 moon landing, has been adapted by Young People's Theatre, a Canadian theatre company that produces plays for children.
-
Black activist who became PM of Dominica was target of RCMP dirty tricks: documents
It has long been known that the RCMP Security Service took a keen interest in Roosevelt 'Rosie' Douglas, a Black rights activist who attended school in Canada and would go on to be prime minister of Dominica.
-
Inuit 15 times more likely to be jailed in Quebec than the provincial average
Osman Ilgun was one of the 617 Inuit people admitted to a Quebec jail in the 12 months ending March 31, 2022. That number represents 4.5 per cent of the 13,613 Inuit living in the province -- a rate 15 times higher than the average incarceration rate in Quebec, provincial data shows. It's also a rate almost twice as high as that of any other Indigenous group in the province.
-
At least 15% of flights involving Vancouver airport cancelled Saturday amid snowstorm
Early on Saturday afternoon, B.C.'s Lower Mainland was seeing only light snow flurries, but 15 per cent of flights to and from Vancouver International Airport had already been cancelled in anticipation of the coming storm.
World
-
Migrant boat breaks up off Italian coast, killing nearly 60
A wooden boat crowded with migrants smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart before dawn Sunday off the Italian coast, authorities said. Rescuers recovered nearly 60 bodies, and dozens more people were missing in the rough waters.
-
China has some doubt on ability to invade Taiwan, CIA chief says
U.S. intelligence shows that China's President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's military to 'be ready by 2027' to invade Taiwan though he may be currently harbouring doubts about his ability to do so given Russia's experience in its war with Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns said.
-
Man jailed in Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists, hurt 11
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others in a Phoenix suburb, authorities said Sunday.
-
In heart of Haiti's gang war, one hospital stands its ground
When machine gun fire erupts outside the barbed-wire fences surrounding Fontaine Hospital Center, the noise washes over a cafeteria full of tired, scrub-clad medical staff.
-
Hong Kong model's in-laws charged after body parts found
Police in Hong Kong filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator.
-
Heavy snow, wind causes traffic chaos in Balkan countries
Croatian authorities on Sunday closed all roads connecting the country's mainland with the Adriatic Sea coastline because of heavy snow and strong wind that sparked traffic chaos in the country and elsewhere in the Balkans.
Politics
-
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
-
Feds have responsibility to control Canada's borders, says former deputy PM on Safe Third Country Agreement
One of the people responsible for the Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the United States says reducing the number of migrants coming into Canada at irregular crossings isn't just a question of renegotiating or scrapping the deal, but rather the focus should be on the federal government being able to better control the border.
-
Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammunition to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he said will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.
Health
-
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Spanish authorities detect first suspected case of Marburg disease
Spain has detected its first suspected case of Marburg disease, a deadly infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea, health authorities in the Spanish region of the Valencia said on Saturday.
-
Director of Canada's drug price regulator resigns same week as colleague steps down
The executive director of Canada's drug pricing regulator is stepping down -- just days after another member resigned because of concerns that the federal government was undermining the independent body's work.
Sci-Tech
-
Despite having no ears, snakes have surprisingly sensitive hearing: study
They may not have ears, but a new study suggests snakes have surprising sensitive hearing and may even be able to hear human voices.
-
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
-
This Chinese kissing device lets you smooch over the internet
A Chinese contraption with warm, moving silicon 'lips,' advertised as a way to let long-distance couples share 'real' physical intimacy, is causing a buzz among social media users, who have reacted with both intrigue and shock.
Entertainment
-
Chris Hadfield's children's book brought to life on stage
Canadian space man Chris Hadfield's bestselling children's book The Darkest Dark, an autographical story about a nine-year-old boy named Chris who dreams of becoming an astronaut during the summer of the Apollo 11 moon landing, has been adapted by Young People's Theatre, a Canadian theatre company that produces plays for children.
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
The unlikely awards season juggernaut 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered stream with wins not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.
-
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in 'Away From Her,' has died at 92
Gordon Pinsent, the adored Canadian actor whose career hit its peak well into his 70s with an award-winning performance as the heartbroken husband in 'Away From Her,' has died.
Business
-
Quebec court rejects Epic Games appeal, Fortnite lawsuit to proceed
The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected an Epic Games request to toss the December decision authorizing a class action that argues the company's video game Fortnite Battle Royale is too 'addictive.'
-
Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate
Ajay Banga, U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to run the World Bank, will face a tough slate of issues around the institution's finances before he reshapes the bank into a force for combating climate change.
-
Corporate 'greenwashing' can satisfy stakeholders without environmental results, study finds
New research suggests that a company’s market value is positively linked to climate change initiatives, but the actual outcome of sustainability measures is less important than the optics they create, blurring the line between environmental improvements and corporate greenwashing.
Lifestyle
-
Ketchup helped him survive weeks lost at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy him a new boat
A sailor who spent weeks lost at sea in January, surviving largely off of ketchup, could have a new, state-of-the-art boat coming to him courtesy of Heinz.
-
AI reveals which Renaissance master is likely responsible for this mystery painting
A painting with a long-unknown origin was almost certainly a work of the master painter Raphael, according to new AI analysis that used facial recognition.
-
Strengthen your core with exercises you can do at home using only a paper plate
A strength and conditioning expert says there are some workouts you can do at home with nothing but a paper plate.
Sports
-
Devils acquire Timo Meier in huge trade with Sharks
The New Jersey Devils acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks in a blockbuster trade Sunday in advance of the NHL trade deadline.
-
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
-
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury defends dual moguls world title
Mikael Kingsbury checks into every moguls competition as the undisputed favourite. That routine excellence was on display over the weekend with a gold-medal sweep in men's moguls at the freestyle world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.
Autos
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.