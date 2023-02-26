Man jailed in Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists, hurt 11

This Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, booking photo provided by the Goodyear Police Department shows suspect Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26. He was arrested in connection with a crash that killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others in Goodyear, a Phoenix suburb, authorities said Sunday. Goodyear Police announced that Pedro Quintana-Lujan is jailed on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation. (Goodyear Police Department via AP) This Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, booking photo provided by the Goodyear Police Department shows suspect Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26. He was arrested in connection with a crash that killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others in Goodyear, a Phoenix suburb, authorities said Sunday. Goodyear Police announced that Pedro Quintana-Lujan is jailed on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation. (Goodyear Police Department via AP)

