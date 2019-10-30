TORONTO – Police in Michigan say they have arrested a man after he crashed into a gas station and ripped off his licence plate before leaving the scene.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office released footage of the incident, which shows two people standing outside the Ortonville, Mich. gas station on Oct. 24 when suddenly a black pickup truck comes into the frame and crashes into the gas station.

The video eventually cuts to inside the gas station, which shows items strewn all over the store while the man, dressed in a blue hoodie and jeans, pulls the licence plate off the truck and walks away.

In an email to Storyful, the police department said an employee at the store recognized the man as a regular customer.

The employee told police the driver bought beer, cracked one open and then hopped into his truck before leaving the parking lot “at a high rate of speed.” The driver then made a 180 degree turn, struck the gas pump island and then drove into the store.

The suspect was arrested the next day. He told police he wanted to speed around the gas pumps “because his new tires spin easily” and then lost control of the truck.

The man was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He was ordered not to visit the gas station again and must submit alcohol and drugs tests twice a week.