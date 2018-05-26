Man in custody after swastikas found painted on gravestones
In this security video still, a suspect in connection with a series of swastikas found spray-painted on homes and grave markers in Glen Carbon, Illinois is seen. (Source: Facebook, Edwardsville Police Department)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 7:55PM EDT
GLEN CARBON, Ill. - Authorities in southwestern Illinois say a suspect is in custody after swastikas were found spray-painted on several homes and dozens of grave markers at a nearby cemetery.
Edwardsville police announced on Facebook that a 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday. Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports employees at Sunset Hill Cemetery in neighbouring Glen Carbon found swastikas on 150 to 200 headstones. Cemetery grounds superintendent Mark Johnson says the vandalism was discovered Saturday morning.
Glen Carbon is roughly 24 kilometres northeast of St. Louis.
Edwardsville police Sgt. Justin Towell says multiple homes in a subdivision were also vandalized. He says the same person may be responsible for both incidents.
Johnson says crews were called to clean the markers ahead of Memorial Day.
