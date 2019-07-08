Man holding firework above head on Fourth of July killed in explosion
Fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, at the National Mall, during the Independence Day celebrations in Washington on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 1:03PM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Authorities say a 29-year-old South Carolina man has died after suffered burns and other injuries while holding a firework over his head on the Fourth of July.
Spartanburg Police spokesman Art Littlejohn said the firework exploded while the man was holding it on Independence Day in a Spartanburg neighbourhood.
Authorities said Desmond Tayshaun Hines suffered burns to his right hand and forehead and other injuries from the explosion.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says he's reviewing results of an autopsy and the police investigation before determining the exact cause of Hines' death.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- International court convicts Congo rebel leader known as 'Terminator'
- India 'dosa king' seeks delay to life sentence for love-saga murder
- U.S. Bible shortage? Publishers say Trump's China tariffs could cause it
- Man holding firework above head on Fourth of July killed in explosion
- Toddler dies after slipping from grandfather's arms, falling from cruise ship