Man gets jail for joining Capitol riot after Tinder date
A Delaware business owner has been sentenced to 30 days of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol after seeing the riot erupt on a Tinder date's television and taking an Uber ride to join the mob's attack, court records show.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan also on Friday ordered Jeffrey Schaefer to pay a US$2,000 fine and $500 in restitution for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington.
On the eve of then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, Schaefer drove from Delaware to northern Virginia to spend the night at the home of a woman whom he had met on the Tinder online dating app. The next day, he decided to take an Uber ride to the Capitol after seeing the riot unfold on TV at his date's home in Alexandria.
"He had the Uber driver drop him off near the west front of the Capitol and he approached the Capitol from that drop off point," U.S. Justice Department prosecutor Anita Eve wrote in a court filing.
Schaefer entered the Capitol through a broken window near the Senate Wing doors, joined other rioters in chanting and spent approximately 28 minutes inside the building before leaving through a door, prosecutors said. He posted several images of the riot on Facebook, including one showing a pile of destroyed media equipment.
Schaefer, 36, of Milton, Del., was arrested in January 2022. He pleaded guilty in August to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum sentence of six months behind bars.
Defence attorney Joshua Insley noted that Schaefer wasn't accused of engaging in any violence or destructive conduct on Jan. 6, when Congress had convened a joint session to certify the results of U.S. President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
Schaefer owns a charter transportation company based in Milton. Once a "committed supporter" of Trump, Schaefer now believes he was "manipulated and used by those who hold power and will never face any consequences," his lawyer said.
"While Mr. Schaefer accepts responsibility for his actions, he was guided and urged every step of the way by no less of an authority than the President of the United States and a majority of Republican Senators and Congressman that continued to repeat the 'Big Lie' that the election had been stolen by the Democrats," Insley wrote.
More than 900 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Over 460 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offences. Over 320 of them have been sentenced, with roughly half of them receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 10 years.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
Lake-effect storm dumps several feet in NY; more expected
A massive storm dumped several feet of snow in the areas ringing Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, causing at least three deaths, forcing an NFL game to be moved and creating gridlock as tractor-trailers detoured onto smaller roads to avoid a closure of part of Interstate 90 in western New York.
What are the symptoms of long COVID? Canadians suffering share their experiences
According to Health Canada, there are more than 100 symptoms associated with long COVID, or post-COVID condition. On opposite sides of the country, two women suffering from different symptoms have experienced the same impacts to their quality of life over the past 11 months. CTVNews.ca brings you their stories.
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
After months of tension and turmoil, Green Party set to announce new leader
The Green Party is set to announce its new leader — or leaders — today, with six names on the ranked ballot, including two joint tickets.
Human rights organizations criticize controversial statements from FIFA president
On the eve of the 2022 World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino held nothing back when denouncing the criticisms towards Qatar in a press conference on Saturday. But various human rights organizations are unimpressed with his controversial statements.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Canada
-
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
-
Ontario warns residents of text scam offering one-time payment
Ontario’s Ministry of Energy is warning residents of a scam circulating over text in which recipients are offered a one-time government payment.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
-
Canada's spy agency investigating Iranian death threats
Canada's spy agency is investigating reports from people who are living in the country who have received 'credible' death threats from Iran, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said in a statement.
-
Health Canada recalls various children's toys, clothes, products
Health Canada has recalled various children's products this month including clothes, toys, changing tables and bassinets.
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
World
-
Biden granddaughter gets married, offering youthful spin for president turning 80
President Joe Biden is turning 80 this weekend, but the big bash at the White House for his granddaughter's wedding is a more youthful occasion
-
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department.
-
'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal
A week since the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was liberated, residents can't escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation.
-
Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, likely asleep: coroner
Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, a county coroner told a cable news channel.
-
Canada's spy agency investigating Iranian death threats
Canada's spy agency is investigating reports from people who are living in the country who have received 'credible' death threats from Iran, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said in a statement.
-
Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to 'shut me up'
Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, according to tweets from himself and his staff, in what he described as a move designed to 'shut me up.'
Politics
-
After months of tension and turmoil, Green Party set to announce new leader
The Green Party is set to announce its new leader — or leaders — today, with six names on the ranked ballot, including two joint tickets.
-
Trudeau at French-speaking summit in Tunisia amid 'battle of influence' for Africa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began a brief visit to Africa on Saturday as part of what his foreign affairs minister described as a fight for power on the continent between democratic and authoritarian states.
-
Trudeau, top PMO staff and ministers to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry next week
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet will be taking the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
Health
-
Canadian Paediatric Society urges families to get flu vaccine for entire household
Families should ensure everyone in their household gets vaccinated against the flu, a pediatrician group urged Friday as a triple-whammy of respiratory viruses continued to slam children's hospitals.
-
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
-
Health-care workers logged more hours of overtime in 2021 than in a decade: report
Last year, health-care workers logged more hours in overtime than they had in a decade, according to a new report detailing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on Canadian health-care workers.
Sci-Tech
-
Rogers, Shaw merger will hurt low-income Canadians the most, tribunal hears
An economics professor says the big winners of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. would be the telecoms' families and that low-income Canadians would be hit the hardest.
-
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
-
Meteor's brilliant flash over Calgary caught on camera
A Calgary family's backyard camera caught a spectacular sight early Thursday morning.
Entertainment
-
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and her fans for ticketing debacle
Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans late Friday night after a ticketing debacle this week that made it difficult for consumers to buy tickets to the pop star's new tour.
-
'Today' show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
Al Roker is recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots, the NBC "Today" show weather anchor said Friday.
-
Collection of love letters written by Dylan sold for US$670K
A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly US$670,000.
Business
-
Public safety accounts urge caution on Twitter after changes
On the new Twitter, those tasked with getting public safety information out also have to convince people they are actually the authorities.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
How did Donald Trump's oldest sons -- entrusted to run his company when he became president -- react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distress
Customers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in the baby clothing category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch.
-
Soap-making siblings overcoming disability by creating meaningful employment
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
-
B.C. pilot delivers pizzas by plane at Burning Man
A Vancouver Island man became a festival legend after he delivered a stack of pizzas to festivalgoers attending Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert this summer.
Sports
-
What Canada could learn from their Group F opponents' final World Cup preparations
Canada’s upcoming World Cup opponents Belgium, Croatia and Morocco all finished their final preparations ahead of kick-off in Qatar. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what John Herdman’s squad can learn from their competitors’ results.
-
Hockey Canada's incoming board to be selected by committee, not a wider vote
Hockey Canada's independent nomination committee will select eight directors and a new board chair from more than 550 applicants instead of putting candidates up for a wider vote, according to a letter sent to provincial and territorial members.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.
Autos
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.
-
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.