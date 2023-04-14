Man found guilty of threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at King Charles
A 23-year-old man was found guilty of threatening behaviour on Friday after throwing at least five eggs at King Charles III in November when the monarch visited York in northern England, prosecutors said.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Patrick Thelwell was sentenced to a 12-month community order with "100 hours of unpaid work" following his conviction after a trial at York Magistrates’ Court.
"Thelwell showed no remorse after his arrest and continued to reinforce his intent to hit HM (His Majesty) the King with the eggs," Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement.
"This threatening behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
Last year, footage on social media showed eggs flying past the British monarch and his wife and smashing on the ground as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York.
The CPS said while Thelwell was waiting for the arrival of the police van he was asked by a member of the public whether he threw "something," to which Thelwell replied: "I threw eggs at him because that is what he deserves."
Charles, who ascended to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, will be crowned King at the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.
Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, editing by Alistair Smout
WATCH LIVE | Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford testifies
In documents provided ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford's testimony, his national security and intelligence adviser revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
Canada's emissions rose slightly in 2021 as pandemic lockdowns eased
Canada's greenhouse gas emissions rose slightly in 2021 as the country's COVID-19 related shutdowns began to ease.
Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional
Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.
Dalai Lama 'unfairly labelled' over tongue video: Tibet govt-in-exile
The head of Tibet's government-in-exile on Thursday defended the Dalai Lama over footage of him asking a boy to suck his tongue, saying the incident had demonstrated the country's spiritual leader's innocent and affectionate side.
Quebec sex assault trial for ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard scheduled for June 2024
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard will stand trial in Quebec on sexual assault charges in June 2024. Nygard, 81, did not appear in Quebec court Thursday when the dates were set for the trial that will run from June 10 to June 18 and be heard by a judge alone.
U.S. charges El Chapo sons, Chinese businessmen with fentanyl trafficking
The United States has charged leaders of the Mexico-based Sinaloa Cartel with running a fentanyl trafficking operation fueled by Chinese chemical and pharmaceutical companies, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.
France's Constitutional Council approves higher pension age
France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership.
Texas dairy farm explosion injures 1 person, kills 18,000 cattle
An explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that critically injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was the deadliest barn fire recorded since the Animal Welfare Institute began tracking the fires.
Yemen rebels, Saudi coalition begin prisoner swap: Red Cross
An exchange of more than 800 prisoners linked to Yemen's long-running war began on Friday, the International Committee for the Red Cross said. The United Nations-brokered deal, in the works for months, comes amid concerted diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.
U.S. guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Trudeau Foundation 'collateral damage' of Poilievre's partisan attacks, says Allan Rock
The former Liberal cabinet minister who oversaw the creation of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation claims Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is engaging in 'ignorant, irresponsible and highly partisan' attacks.
7 years into public health emergency, B.C. seeing more overdoses than ever
British Columbia Emergency Health Services has released grim statistics on the toxic drug crisis ahead of the seventh anniversary of the province declaring a public health emergency.
DeSantis signs Florida GOP's 6-week abortion ban into law
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
DOJ to ask U.S. Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold
A federal appeals court ruled that the abortion pill mifepristone can still be used for now but restored restrictions on the drug in a decision that the Justice Department said Thursday it would swiftly challenge at the Supreme Court.
European spacecraft on way to Jupiter and its icy moons
A European spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a decadelong quest to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons that could have buried oceans. The journey began with a morning liftoff by Europe's Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.
'Entirely made up': The risk of seeking facts on AI-enhanced internet
People are being fooled by artificial intelligence not just through photos but also from convincing authoritative voices in news articles, one expert says how we get information needs to evolve.
Cool things in space to keep an eye out for in April, according to NASA
NASA provides a schedule for viewing of the April meteor shower and more eventful movement in the sky this month.
Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's bromance is well known, their chemistry memorably translating on screen for the critically acclaimed first season of 'True Detective.'
'B is for Bobcaygeon': Tragically Hip plan alphabet picture book for kids
The Tragically Hip hope to impart knowledge of the alphabet on young readers as they prepare a children's picture book due out later this year.
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Jared 'Drake' Bell, an actor best known as a star of the Nickelodeon television show 'Drake & Josh,' was found safe on Thursday, hours after authorities in Florida said he was 'missing and endangered.'
Average home price to end the year lower than 2022: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association expects the average price of a home to end the year 4.8 per cent lower than 2022, but says prices will rise by roughly the same amount in 2024.
Stocks slip as rate worries compete with big bank profits
Stocks are slipping Friday as a swirl of competing forces spins Wall Street, from strong profits for financial giants to worries about interest rates and the economy's strength.
'Save your money, save your clothes': How to avoid laundry mistakes
TikTok cleaning expert Melissa Pateras breaks down common mistakes many people make while doing laundry.
'Quiet luxury': No flash, no logos, but big-time style
Call it stealth wealth, or quiet luxury. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free fashion with outsized price tags is having a moment -- at least among people who can spend in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economy.
Tupperware: How a plastic bowl with a 'burp seal' gave women a means to an income
Tupperware, an iconic brand that's woven into the fabric of post World War II America, signalled this week that it could be on its last gasp.
Blackhawks say Toews will not return to team next season
Jonathan Toews took a couple of small laps and waved to the fans as they chanted 'Jonny! Jonny!' He patted his heart and held his stick in the air as the crowd roared.
Rouet rewarded with contract extension as coach of Canadian women's rugby team
Kevin Rouet, who coached Canada to a fourth-place finish at last year's Women's Rugby World Cup, has been rewarded with a contract extension through the 2025 tournament.
Canada beats plucky Sweden 3-2 in quarterfinals at women's world hockey championship
Sarah Nurse scored her second goal of the game at 4:26 of overtime as Canada picked up a nervy 3-2 victory over feisty Sweden on Thursday to advance to the semifinals at the women's world hockey championship.
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.