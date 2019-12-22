TORONTO -- WARNING: The following story and accompanying media feature graphic images and language

An U.S. police officer was fired after video showed him slamming a man’s head into his own car, after police incorrectly believed he’d stolen the car he was driving. The man, who was also put in a sleeper hold, died shortly after the encounter.

Despite owning the car, the driver had sped away twice when officers had attempted to pull him over; and led police on a highway chase, according to police.

A video provided by California police -- which includes body camera footage -- showed the same officer put the man in a sleeper hold, which puts pressure on someone’s carotid artery and knocks them unconscious.

David Glen Ward, 52, died soon after he was taken to hospital in the early morning of Nov. 27.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office is still investigating the cause of death, according to a press release at the time – it had included the sleeper hold but not the head slam.

In a 16-minute video released on Friday, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick says Deputy Charlie Blount will be fired directly because of the violent incident.

“The way Deputy Blount handles the entire situation is extremely troubling," Essick says. "As a result, I have served Deputy Blount a notice of termination."

In a statement given to several media outlets, Blount’s lawyer Harry Stern denies his client was at fault.

"Deputy Blount didn’t cause David Ward’s death," Stern stated. "Frankly, Mr. Ward caused his own death by inexplicably taking a number of bizarre actions that confirmed in the deputies’ minds that he was an armed car-jacker, rather than the victim of that crime."



WARD HAD BEEN IN 'POOR HEALTH': REPORTS

Ward’s family told The Press Democrat that he had been in “poor health.” And that he’d had been the victim of a drunk driver 20 years ago which caused him to have difficulty walking ever since.

Family members said in recent years Ward had begun using a wheelchair to get around and had also developed a heart condition and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease -- which meant Ward used an oxygen tank.

“He had a hard time breathing and it’s hard to imagine him having even the energy or force to aggressively avoid an arrest,” Ward’s sister, Aguilera, told the newspaper.

When ABC 7 asked whether Blount’s actions were appropriate, Izaak Schwaiger, who is representing Ward’s family, said, “in what world could that be appropriate?”

Schwaiger called Blount a “very dangerous individual who should have been off the street a long time ago.”



POLICE THOUGHT WARD HAD STOLEN HIS OWN CAR

Three days prior to his death, Ward had reported his green Honda Civic stolen but failed to notify police that he’d gotten it back. Ward had been allegedly pistol-whipped by a man, who has since been arrested by police, according to KTVU.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Nov. 27, Santa Rosa police told sheriff's deputies Ward’s car had been seen on the road.

“What our deputies did not know at the time was that Mr. Ward was not only the owner of the car but the victim of the earlier carjacking,” the Sonoma County Sheriff said in the video.

Deputy Jason Little pulled the car over but police said he’d sped away and led them on a chase over an eight-kilometre stretch of highway. Little, whose bodycam footage was heavily featured in the video, managed to ram Ward’s car and bring it to a stop.

The deputy draws his gun and yells at Ward to show his hands. But Ward speeds off again but Little manages to ram his car again.

Several officers -- with guns drawn -- yell at Ward to show them his hands and Ward rolls down the window. “I can't believe this, I'm the injured party in this. Why you f****** harassing me all the time?" Ward can be heard saying in the video.



WARD LOST CONSCIOUSNESS AFTER HEAD SLAM, SLEEPER HOLD

Blount then attempts to pull him through the window but Ward yells that his leg is pinned under the steering wheel.

Once Ward’s upper body is partially out of the car, Blount grabs Ward’s head and smashes it against the door frame. Little appears to fire his Taser twice at Ward and Blount puts him in a sleeper hold.

Ward appears to lose consciousness, is eventually placed onto the ground and then handcuffed. The video shows the officers determine Ward was the owner of the car and say how they’re confused as to why he sped away twice.

Little can be heard saying: “He’s not conscious,” but other officers say he’s breathing. But after some back and forth, an officer eventually begins performing CPR on Ward.

Ward died after being taken to hospital. Blount’s lawyer’s denies his client was responsible for the death.