TILLAMOOK COUNTY -- A 43-year-old man died Sunday after falling about 100 feet into the ocean from a cliff at Oswald West State Park, according to Oregon State Police.

At around 1:48 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the report of a person who fell from a cliff on the Devil's Cauldron trail.

An investigation revealed that two people had walked down the Devil's Cauldron trail to take a photograph at a cliff side viewpoint. OSP said Steven Gastelum, of Seaside, climbed a tree on the cliff's edge to pose for a photograph when a limb broke, causing him to fall into the ocean.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and Nehalem Bay Fire Department jet skies helped locate Gastelum and bring him to shore.

OSP said Gastelum was taken to Tillamook Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

No further information was released by OSP.