Man declared innocent of attempted murder after 33 years in California prison

In this undated photo provided the by Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, Daniel Saldana waves after spending 33 years in California prison for attempted murder. (Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office via AP) In this undated photo provided the by Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, Daniel Saldana waves after spending 33 years in California prison for attempted murder. (Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social