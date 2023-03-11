Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life
The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison.
Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe rejected defence motions to toss out Paul Flores' first-degree murder conviction, acquit him and order a new trial.
She said Flores had been "a cancer to society" and in addition to his prison term must register as a sex offender for life.
"You deserve to spend every day you have left behind bars," O'Keefe said, noting that Flores had "lived free in the community" for more than two decades and for his adult life had engaged in "predatory behavior" against women.
Smart, 19, disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo on the state's scenic central coast over Memorial Day weekend in 1996.
Her remains have never been found, but she was declared legally dead in 2002.
Prosecutors maintained that Flores, now 46, killed Smart during an attempted rape on May 25, 1996, in his dorm room at the university, where both were first-year students. He was the last person seen with Smart as he walked her home from an off-campus party.
Flores was arrested in 2021 along with his father, who was accused of helping to hide Smart's body.
The trial was held in Salinas, in Monterey County, about 110 miles (177 kilometres) north of San Luis Obispo, after the defence argued that the case's notoriety prevented Flores and his father from receiving a fair trial in their own county.
At the sentencing, prosecutor Chris Peuvrelle asked the judge for the maximum sentence, called Flores a "true psychopath" and said he should never be released from prison.
Smart's father, siblings and other friends and relatives spoke at the hearing about the impact of her death on the family. Her brother, Matthew Smart, asked that Flores spend life in prison.
"Paul chose to take a life, my sister Kristin's life, a beautiful life," he said. "And now he must pay."
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement after the hearing that justice had been finally served.
"After nearly 27 years of unspeakable anguish, the Smart family has finally seen their daughter's killer sentenced," the statement said. "Their strength and determination serve as an inspiration to us all."
A jury found Flores guilty in October. A separate jury acquitted Ruben Flores, 81, of being an accessory.
At Paul Flores' trial, defence attorney Robert Sanger tried to pin the killing on someone else. Sanger noted that Scott Peterson, who was later convicted at a sensational trial of murdering his pregnant wife and the fetus she was carrying, was also a student at the campus about 200 miles (320 kilometres) up the coast from Los Angeles.
Sanger filed motions on Feb. 24 in Monterey County Superior Court requesting that charges be dismissed and his client acquitted. One motion also seeks a new trial.
Sanger disputed forensic evidence offered by the prosecution. He contended that Flores' right to a fair trial was violated because of prosecution errors and "the admission of junk science as evidence."
"There is a reason that a case against Paul Flores was not brought for 25 years," the motion said. "There was no evidence of a murder or that Paul Flores committed it."
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office asked the court to deny those requests, arguing "claims of misconduct are baseless and the claims of judicial error are incorrect."
Flores had long been considered a suspect in the killing. He had a black eye when investigators interviewed him. He told them he got it playing basketball with friends, who denied his account. He later changed his story to say he bumped his head while working on his car, according to court records.
Investigators conducted dozens of fruitless searches for Smart's body over two decades. In the past two years they turned their attention to Ruben Flores' home in the community of Arroyo Grande, about 12 miles (20 kilometres) south of California Polytechnic State.
Behind latticework beneath the deck of his large house on a dead end street, archaeologists working for police in March 2021 found a soil disturbance about the size of a casket and the presence of human blood, prosecutors said. The blood was too degraded to extract a DNA sample.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say
A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
How does a bank collapse in 48 hours? A timeline of the SVB fall
This week, the go-to bank for U.S. tech startups came rapidly unglued, leaving its high-powered customers and investors in limbo.
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
Canada
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
-
Canada should see China as a 'threat' or 'enemy', most Canadians say: survey
Few Canadians are willing to give Beijing the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bilateral relations with Ottawa, according to a new poll conducted by Angus Reid Institute.
-
Kiska, Canada's last living captive orca, dies at Marineland
After more than 40 years at an Ontario theme park and a decade without a tank mate, Kiska, Canada's last living captive orca, has died.
World
-
Jehovah's Witnesses shocked by Hamburg attack, thank police
The Jehovah's Witnesses expressed shock Saturday over the deadly shooting at one of the group's halls in Hamburg, Germany, but thanked German authorities for preventing more bloodshed through their swift intervention during the attack.
-
Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews hot clouds in new eruption
Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupted Saturday with avalanches of searing gas clouds and lava, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country's most active volcano.
-
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life
The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison.
-
Pope Francis at 10 years: A reformer's learning curve, plans
Pope Francis celebrates the 10th anniversary of his election Monday, far outpacing the "two or three" years he once envisioned for his papacy and showing no signs of slowing down.
-
Bomb kills 1, wounds 8 at press award event in Afghanistan
A bomb exploded Saturday during an award ceremony for journalists in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e- Sharif, killing at least one person and wounding eight, including children, officials said.
-
Americans' fun road trip to Mexico became days of horror
It was supposed to be a fun road trip to Mexico, a post-pandemic adventure for a group of childhood friends, but once they got to Mexico, the trip took a terrible turn. Two members of the group would never make it home.
Politics
-
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
-
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
-
Western Canada seeks LNG, energy pledges in Liberals' Indo-Pacific strategy
As the Trudeau government fleshes out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Western Canada is seeking more certainty from the Liberals on expanding energy exports to Asia.
Health
-
Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced signs of Alzheimer's in brain tissue, study finds
People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied, a new study found.
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
-
U.S. approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's nasal spray for migraine, giving patients access to a potentially fast-acting pain-relief option for headaches.
Sci-Tech
-
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
-
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
-
Does TikTok encourage risky, harmful behaviour in its young users?
Experts explain to CTVNews.ca why, and how, popular Chinese social media app TikTok seems to promote risky and harmful behaviour among users and content producers.
Entertainment
-
Marriott releases details of accusation against Michael Irvin
Marriott International provided its own description of an encounter between Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a female hotel employee in February.
-
'Unpleasant and miserable': Actor Simu Liu slams Air Canada staff at Pearson airport
Canadian actor Simu Liu didn’t hold back this week when he let his millions of Instagram followers know how he felt about Air Canada, specifically their staff at Toronto’s Pearson airport.
-
Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say
A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'
Business
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
Asia's richest man to relaunch iconic 1970s Indian soda that once rivaled Coca-Cola
Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has announced plans to relaunch an iconic 1970s soda brand that once rivalled Coca-Cola and Pepsi, prompting a wave of nostalgia on social media among the millions of Indians who grew up drinking the beverage.
-
How does a bank collapse in 48 hours? A timeline of the SVB fall
This week, the go-to bank for U.S. tech startups came rapidly unglued, leaving its high-powered customers and investors in limbo.
Lifestyle
-
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
-
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
-
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
-
Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport. These people hate it
Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop. The sound and disruption from pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport, is driving some neighbours, tennis players, parents of young children, and others crazy.
-
BBC crisis escalates as players, stars rally behind Gary Lineker
The BBC was forced to scrap much of its weekend sports programming as it scrambled Saturday to stem an escalating crisis over its suspension of soccer host Gary Lineker for comments criticizing the British government's new asylum policy.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.