

CNN





ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) -- A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of killing his childhood friend just hours after being release from prison in 2017.

David Robinson, 34, was released from prison on October 14, 2017 after serving eight years for a armed robbery conviction in 2007.

To celebrate his release, Robinson, his childhood friend, 29 year-old Jala Ross-Beyah, and another man were going to hang out at the Peaches of Atlanta strip club on David Abernathy Boulevard.

Once they pulled into the parking lot, Robinson grabbed Ross-Beyah's handgun and fired several shots at him, striking him in the neck and eye.

Ross-Beyah was pronounced dead at the scene.

After fatally shooting Ross-Beyah, police say Robinson then began shooting at the other man in the vehicle. That man was able to flee the scene without being struck.

Robinson then got out of the vehicle and took off running. Security guards at the club chased after Robinson and he began firing shots in their direction but no one was hit.

As he was fleeing, Robinson tried to jump a fence but it collapsed and toppled onto him. The security guards were able to detain Robinson until officers arrived.

On Tuesday, Robinson was convicted on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 15 years.