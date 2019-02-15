Man charged with setting sheriff's deputy on fire
This booking photo provided by Portage County Sheriff's Office shows Jay Brannon. A judge has set a $1 million bond for Brannon, charged with setting an Ohio sheriff's deputy on fire, causing serious burns when the deputy and other officers tried to arrest him on a felony warrant. Brannon appeared in court Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 in Ravenna, Ohio after being charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated arson. (Portage County Sheriff's Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 3:00PM EST
RAVENNA, Ohio -- Authorities say a man tossed a flammable liquid on an Ohio sheriff's deputy trying to arrest him and set him on fire, causing severe burns.
The Portage County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was injured Thursday evening in Rootstown Township, about 55 miles (90 kilometres) south of Cleveland.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports 45-year-old Jay Brannon has been charged with arson and attempted murder. He is to appear in court Friday afternoon.
His attorney declined to comment.
Sheriff David Doak says other deputies suffered smoke inhalation. Authorities say Brannon also ignited a can and tossed it at deputies to evade arrest. The building caught fire and was damaged.
The injured deputy is being treated at an Akron hospital.
Brannon was being sought on a warrant for a tampering with evidence charge.