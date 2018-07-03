Man assaulted, held captive because he is gay: prosecutor
The man told police he was struck multiple times and refused food and water until he managed to break free of the apartment Saturday night.
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 7:27AM EDT
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. - Prosecutors say a man was held hostage and beaten for four days inside a Massachusetts apartment because he is gay.
Police have charged 19-year-old Jackson Sugrue with a hate crime in connection with the alleged assault in Framingham.
Prosecutor Dylan Krasinski says the 50-year-old man told police he was using drugs with Sugrue on Wednesday when the teen refused to let him leave the apartment.
The man told police he was struck multiple times and refused food and water until he managed to break free of the apartment Saturday night.
Sugrue's attorney denied the man's claims during his client's arraignment hearing Monday, saying instead Sugrue was the victim.
The attorney says the 50-year-old man was trying to take advantage of Sugrue.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Man assaulted, held captive because he is gay: prosecutor
- Cruise ship worker treads water for 22 hours before being rescued
- Experts call out risks in U.S. plan to dismantle North Korea's nukes
- U.K. police arrest health care worker on suspicion of baby murders
- Pedestrian bridge collapse at Mumbai train station injures 5