Man arrested with small Taser at Buckingham Palace set free
Tourists outside Buckingham Palace in London. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 7:15AM EDT
LONDON -- British police have released a man who was detained by security staff at Buckingham Palace on suspicion of carrying a Taser.
Police said Monday the man posed no threat and that his possession of the device was a genuine error. The device was found to be low-powered and part of a keyring.
The 38-year-old had been taken into custody at the visitors' entrance to the palace Sunday afternoon after discovery of the device.
Police said he was a visitor from the Netherlands. He was released Sunday evening.
London police said in a statement that visitors should be aware that small knives and Tasers can be considered offensive weapons in Britain.
