

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





A man facing a drug charge following a raid on his home was shut down by police on social media after he claimed his mugshot was taken 10 years ago.

Johnnie Keener, 32, from Greenbrier County, West Virginia, was taken into custody after officers found a firearm and two ounces of crystal meth at his residence.

Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department shared a press release to Facebook along with the accused’s mugshot, prompting members of the public to question his age in the comments.

Keener took to Facebook to defend himself, claiming in a comment that the picture was “10 years old.”

However, police were quick to reply, revealing that the image was in fact taken the previous night.

“Johnnie, that picture was from last night during your arrest. It was taken while you were being fingerprinted.,” the sheriff’s department responded on the picture.

“My bad,” Keener replied, seemingly accepting defeat.

Keener was arraigned by a Greenbrier County Magistrate and given a US$50,000-dollar bond, which was posted, and was released from custody pending further hearings, police added.

The total street value of the methamphetamine seized from the home is in excess of $2,000.

Additional charges may be forthcoming for Keener, as well as other individuals, stemming from this investigation, authorities said.